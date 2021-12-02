Duchess Camilla looks beautiful in chic blue coat and striking accessory

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in blue on Thursday when she attended a short service of rededication to mark the 100th anniversary of a village war memorial.

Camilla wore a chic blue button-up coat for the occasion, but it was her accessories that stole the show. The royal added a striking silk scarf with a unique blue and green print, pearl drop earrings, blue gloves and a matching handbag.

She wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and sported natural makeup, which perfectly highlighted her features.

The Seend War Memorial, in the village of Seend in Wiltshire, was unveiled in February 1921 to commemorate the 25 soldiers from the parish who died during the First World War. The Cornish granite memorial also remembers the seven men who were killed in the Second World War, and Andrew Holloway, who died in Iraq in 2005.

Camilla is a patron of the War Memorials Trust, and laid flowers at the memorial and met family members of those named on it. Later, she met the family who runs the Spar shop in nearby Devizes, to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal has been bringing all the glitz and glamour lately, and wore a stunning black dress and emerald necklace with matching earrings to the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall last week.

The Duchess looked stunning in black for the occasion

The Duchess, as Colonel-in-Chief, and the Royal Colonels, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance and were greeted by the Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and the Commanding Officers of Their Royal Highnesses’ respective Battalions.

The glittering reception was held in the Print Room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.

