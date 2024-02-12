Queen Camilla twins with Meghan Markle in identical handbags

Queen Camilla looked elegant on Sunday as she accompanied King Charles to church in Sandringham, his first public outing since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

Smartly dressed, the pair were spotted walking to St Mary Magdalene Church and greeting The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams ahead of the service.

Charles wore a beige wool overcoat, dark grey trousers and brown suede shoes, whereas Camilla favoured a monochrome colour palette.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Sunday service

The Queen wore a collared coat by British couture label Fiona Claire.

Tailoring her outfit to handle the crisp February air, the 76-year-old sported a cosy accessory, heritage hat shop Lock & Co. Hatters' 'Estate' design, featuring a plush trim of faux fur around the rim.

© Getty Camilla carried a bag by DeMellier

She teamed her fit-and-flare coat with suede knee-high boots, a low-heeled style by Russell & Bromley.

But what caught our eye above all else was her forest green handbag which, as eagle-eyed fashion fans will note, has previously been worn by another member of the royal family.

© Getty Prince Harry and his then-fiancé Meghan Markle visiting Cardiff Castle in 2018

Back in January 2018, before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle carried the exact same piece for a public engagement at Cardiff Castle alongside heeled Chelsea boots and a black tailored coat.

The Mini Venice - DeMellier

The bag in question is London-based accessories label DeMellier's 'The Mini Venice' design, an elegant saddle style which can be worn across the body using a longer strap or held simply by the structured top handle. Exuding an air of polish, it features a small central tassel and luxe gold hardware.

Clearly great fashion minds think alike…