Princess Anne steps out in the denim outfit that'll surprise you Prince Charles' sister wows in a fabulous new blazer…

At the weekend, the Princess Royal visited the Royal Lymington Yacht Club for an impressive Regatta Day celebrating the Club’s centenary.

The Centenary Regatta Day and ‘Après Sail Festival’ brought together members of all ages, their families and friends for a glorious celebration of one hundred years on the water. Flotillas of yachts, dinghies, motor boats and paddle craft took part in a wide variety of events during the day.

Princess Anne had two outfit changes during the course of the day; a more casual waterproof jacket and a baker boy hat with her favourite sunglasses, and later, she changed into trousers and an on-trend gingham shirt, coupled with a fabulous denim blazer. We are loving this subtle, nautical vibe!

Afterwards, members returned ashore for food, drinks, live music and fun activities including a Centenary Haybale Games on the green adjacent to the clubhouse.

Princess Anne at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club (© Sportography)

RLymYC Commodore, Phil Lawrence, said: "We were honoured that our Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, was able to join over 800 members of all ages for our Centenary Regatta Day. We celebrated one hundred years of the Royal Lymington Yacht Club with a packed day of activities afloat and ashore."

Princess Anne wore a fabulous denim blazer (© Sportography)

Out on the water, Princess Anne reviewed the fleet of members’ yachts and powerboats, many of which were dressed overall to celebrate the day. Keelboats raced for our prestigious PotterShip Trophy and the dinghy fleet raced in the boisterous conditions.

Patron of the Club since 1979, the mother-of-two was welcomed by Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Mr. Nigel Atkinson, New Forest District Council’s Vice-Chairman, Councillor Neville Penman, Mayor of Lymington, Councillor James Hoare, and the Club’s Commodore, Phil Lawrence. The royal was introduced to Club’s Flag Officers, Centenary Regatta organisers and a number of young sailors, before heading out on the water in a RIB to tour the Regatta.

