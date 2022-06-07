Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos The Princess Royal looks stunning in everything

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War.

The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Ahead of the reception, the royal watched a beating retreat ceremony, which was performed by the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines in Speaker's Court at the Palace of Westminster.

Anne's fashion always steals the show, and when she attended the Epsom Derby as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee she looked sensational with her outfit.

The 71-year-old joined her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Zara Tindall and other royal family members at the memorable event.

The royal met with leading politicians

She looked elegant in a white knee-length dress with a subtle black check print as she filled in for her mother the Queen, who has been forced to cancel her attendance amid her ongoing mobility issues.

To keep the cool breeze at bay, Anne layered a coordinating midi coat over the top of her frock and accessorised with black heels, a matching clutch and a bold white hat, which was secured on top of her chic bun.

And even her jewellery perfectly tied in with her colour scheme, with a black and white pearl necklace just visible beneath her collar.

Beauty-wise, Anne wore minimal makeup, as usual, adding a pop of colour with her pink lips.

Anne marked the poignant event

Before news of the Queen's absence from the event was announced, Phil White, London Regional Director at The Jockey Club, said: "We know that The Queen intends to be with us on the day and to mark her arrival at the racecourse we will form a guard of honour of around 40 retired and current jockeys all dressed in Her Majesty's silks.

"We're also inviting members of the local community and some local charities to support the guard of honour as flag bearers.

"Derby Day always has that spectacular carnival atmosphere and we’re looking forward to a display from the Red Devils and a military band’s performance of the National Anthem which will all add to a wonderful occasion."

