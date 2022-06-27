Kate Middleton's cape dress causes a major celebrity fashion trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge is a trendsetter. Every time she steps out in a particular outfit, royal fans immediately search to see where it's from. The mother-of-three is partial to a dress or two; and that's where we feel she shines the most. Need dress inspo? Kate's your girl.

Prince William's wife has worn so many incredible frocks over the years, it's quite a feat to pick a favourite. But if we had to whittle it down, the one style that sticks out the most has to be her gold sequin dress she wore to the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The brunette beauty turned heads on the red carpet in September 2021, when she wore a truly beautiful gold, full-length gown by Jenny Packham.

The stunning number featured a twisted waist, a plethora of gold sequins and a totally incredible cape. The plunge-neck gown hit the headlines and royal fans have been dreaming of it ever since.

Kate looked sensational in her Jenny Packham cape dress in 2021

The cape was the most interesting part of the style; it set it apart from most gowns because it was a unique accessory that added even more glamour into the mix.

Check out Kate's cape

We've since noticed that capes have become a part of occasionwear in a big way.

Olivia Palermo wearing Needle & Thread

We recently saw that two of our favourite best-dressed celebrities, Olivia Palermo and Millie Mackintosh, have worn stunning dresses by luxury brand Needle & Thread and added a cape into the mix.

Margot Cami Ankle Gown, £675, Needle & Thread, Margot Midaxi Cape, £335, Needle & Thread

This makes us want to invest! Look how sensational they look…

The ladies sure know how to rock the style, and have really inspired us to go that extra mile when we have a function.

Millie Mackintosh in her Needle & Thread cape dress

Capes make a beautiful impact and what's more, you don't really need an abundance of jewellery, as the neckline of the cape acts as your main accessory.

