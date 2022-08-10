10 times royal ladies surprised in daring bodycon dresses

We've seen all our favourite royal women rock a number of silhouettes - from dramatic ballgowns to fluttering tiered frocks and A-line dresses.

And sometimes, the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan opt for more fitted outfits that hug their figures to give a chic, classic look. Gorgeous, every time!

Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge in a neat pencil dress or the Duchess of Sussex in a statement evening look, these ladies know how to do bodycon in the best way - scroll down to see the proof.

Meghan truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress upon her return to the UK back in March 2020.

Teamed with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, we're not surprised she couldn't stop smiling!

Actually, the Countess of Wessex also owns the very same Victoria Beckham dress in a bold orange shade, and wore it long before Meghan. Sophie stepped out in the bodycon number back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day - looking incredible, might we add!

Remember this incredible fitted Alexander McQueen dress that Kate wore to the Queen's Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving back in 2012? What a moment.

This royal blue dress was another gorgeous choice, worn for a visit to the Imperial War Museum in October 2018.

Before her days as a royal, former Suits actress Meghan often chose bodycon dresses for red carpet events - we love the statement embellished neckline on this black mini, worn to a film premiere in 2013.

Princess Beatrice looked absolutely stunning in this figure-hugging red dress for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Even the Queen has been known to rock a fitted frock! She chose this slim-fitting white lace dress for a garden party in Sydney, Australia in 1954.

Monaco's Princess Charlene was gorgeous in green to accept her Champion of Children award in California back in April 2014.

Queen Letizia of Spain chose a royal version of the bandage frock for the National Culture Awards in 2016. We adore that burgundy shade on her.

Queen Maxima looked beautiful in this sparkling fitted dress for the Christmas Music Gala in 2019!

The Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London, in May 2022.

Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous body-con Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.

