Loved Kate Middleton's most directional coat? We've found the best lookalike

If there's one fashion item the Duchess of Cambridge nails every single time, it's the coat. Now the end of the summer months are drawing near, and if you're after some cold weather fashion guidance, you need to take a look at this style.

Back in 2019, Kate visited Northern Ireland with husband Prince William. The mother-of-three memorably wore a retro style, baby-blue cape coat dress by Mulberry with a chic belted waist. She added navy blue high heel shoes and carried a smart box clutch.

Many have said it's one of Kate's most directional coats as not only does it feature the cape, but the pastel colour is bold and crisp; she tends to favour coats in primary colours, so this number was a welcome change for the royal.

Luxury high street store Karen Millen has a coat that is a dead ringer to Kate's Mulberry cover up. Known as the 'Italian Moleskin Belted Longline Coat' it is made in a similar light blue, has exaggerated shoulder detail and even a belted waist. Perfect! You can pick it up for £199.20 and currently all sizes are still in stock.

Kate wore this stunning Mulberry coat in 2019

It's been a busy few months for the Duchess and her family. Kate and husband Prince William are relocating to Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Italian Moleskin Belted Longline Coat, £199.20, Karen Millen

Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is significantly smaller in comparison to their current residence, which underwent significant renovations prior to the family moving in. However, it is likely the Cambridges will still keep their London home as a base in the capital, along with Anmer Hall, their Sandringham retreat.

The Cambridge children have been enrolled in a new school, Lambrook in Berkshire.

