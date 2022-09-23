5 smart black shoes to shop if you're inspired by Princess Charlotte's footwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte's impeccable formal attire has impressed fashion fans. When the seven-year-old stepped out with her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and her older brother Prince George for the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral the world admired her smart outfit.

The young royal was dressed perfectly from head to toe for the occasion, which saw her donning a formal hat for the very first time, the 'Luxury Felt Children's Boater' by Jane Taylor. Charlotte's stylish mother Princess Kate completed the look with a pair of black leather buttoned Mary-Jane shoes from the Spanish brand Manuela de Juan. You can now shop similar styles at& M&S, H&M, La Redoute and more.

Smart, high quality and comfortable children's shoes can be tricky to find so we have rounded up the best Princess Charlotte lookalike shoes for you to shop for your little girl.

Princess Charlotte's smart attire impressed fashion fans

We even found a lovely vegan pair, plus shoes from La Coqueta, a favourite shoe brand of the royals!

Kids' Leather Mary Jane Shoes, £43 - £45, M&S

These M&S leather Mary Jane shoes from Clarks offer the perfect mix of style and comfort. They're made with flexible and durable rubber soles.

Girls Mary Janes, £52, La Coqueta

La Coqueta already has the Princess Kate seal of approval – Princess Charlotte wore the brand's white 'Siena sandal' to the Commonwealth Games during the summer. These Mary-Jane shoes are a classic and dainty design that is an ideal choice for special occasions. Crafted from Spanish Nappa leather and made to last.

Patent Ballet Pumps, £12.99, H&M

We were thrilled to find these expensive-looking vegan leather shoes. The fabric-lined shoes with soft insoles, fluted soles and adjustable hook and loop tabs really make for a bargain purchase.

Gucci Patent Horsebit Flats, £350, Harrods

For something extra special, why not introduce a bit of Gucci heritage into your little girl's footwear collection? These smart leather flats feature the fashion house iconic Horsebit.

Kids Velour Ballet Pumps, £14, La Redoute

These budget-friendly kid's velour ballet pumps from La Redoute would be perfect for tender feet, particularly if there is no time to break the shoes in before a big event. The soft velvety finish and rounded toe, and buckle fastening will be perfectly cosy with opaque tights come winter.

