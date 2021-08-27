We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Every woman deserves a signature scent, but shopping for vegan perfumes can be a trying task. If you're searching for a cruelty-free fragrance, look no further! We've rounded up the best animal-friendly perfumes filled with the most luxurious and heavenly elixirs. From soft florals to fresh linen, woody notes to citrus scents, discover your new favourite fragrance with our guide to the best vegan perfumes.

What is a vegan perfume?

For a perfume to be certified as vegan, it must be completely free from any animal products or ingredients.

Is there a difference between vegan and cruelty-free perfumes?

In short – yes. If a perfume is labelled vegan, you can rest assured that no animal products or ingredients have been included in the formula. However, just because a perfume is certified vegan doesn't always mean that it hasn't been tested on animals, in which case you'd want to make sure that your fragrances are also cruelty-free as well as vegan.

The best vegan perfumes

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau de Toilette Unisex, £37.40, Boots

Dubbed Calvin Klein's first 'clean' fragrance, not only is CK Everyone completely vegan, but it's also made from naturally-derived alcohol and infused with naturally sourced ingredients. Adding to its eco-friendly charm, the glass bottle is even recyclable! Expect notes of orange essential oil, ginger, blue tea accord and cedarwood.

Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli and Cedar Fragrance, £75, Cult Beauty

Created by Jo Malone, this vegan and cruelty-free perfume is inspired by the promise of blue-skied spring days. Combining notes of cobalt patchouli and cedar in one, it's available in two sizes – 50ml and 100ml bottles – so you can always carry it in your handbag.

White Musk Flora Eau De Toilette, £13, The Body Shop

The Body Shop offers a range of 100% vegan perfumes and one of our favourites is the White Musk Flora eau de toilette. Priced at an affordable £13, revel in the scent of ​​bergamot, pink pepper and peonies.

SALT Eau de Parfum by Ellis Brooklyn, £100, Cult Beauty

Capturing the spirit of tropical heat, Ellis Brooklyn's SALT is lovingly made with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients, as well as non-toxic formulations. A holiday in a bottle, Tahitian Tiare and magnolia dianica are blended with sandalwood and musk.

The Discovery Set, £14, Floral Street

Searching for a new signature scent? Take your time and explore Floral Street's latest launches and multi-award-winning fragrances. The Discovery Set consists of eight completely vegan mini spray bottles so you can sample perfumes including Black Lotus, Electric Rhubarb, Wonderland Peony and more.

Ghost Sweetheart Eau de Toilette Spray, £24.90, Feel Unique

Vegan certified, Ghost's Sweetheart perfume is inspired by the first bloom of romance. A perfect scent for the modern romantic, notes of fresh green apple and lemon zest intermingle with garden heliotrope, rose and lily of the valley.

Scent of a Dream, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

Vegan-friendly, gluten-friendly and sulfate-free, Charlotte Tilbury's Scent of a Dream is described as attracting "love, light, power, positivity and sex" to the wearer. Fresh and invigorating, top notes of lemon, peach and black pepper are complemented by floral extracts, including jasmine, rose oil, violet and green ivy.

White Coconut Eau de Toilette, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Transport yourself to the beach with Marks & Spencer's White Coconut perfume. Part of the brand's Discover range, this vegan fragrance smells absolutely heavenly thanks to the rich combination of sea-salted coconut, vanilla musks and amber.

