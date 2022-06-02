Princess Charlotte coordinates with great-grandmother the Queen in £62 dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte is already setting herself up to be quite the style icon, despite being only seven years old.

SEE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are unexpected style icons at Queen's parade

The young royal delighted royal fans as she stepped out alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, to make a rare Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Cambridge children arrive for Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter was a vision in blue, donning a chic ruffled dress from Patachou. In a beautiful shade of cornflower blue, Princess Charlotte's elegant chiffon dress featured a ruffled hem, puffed sleeves and a pretty bow at the neck.

Charlotte wore her brunette hair in one of her mother's favourite hairstyles, a half-up, half-down up do.

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

Princess Charlotte was a vision in blue at she rode the royal carriage

Patachou is a children's designer brand that describes its clothes as "accessible luxury". If you're looking to emulate Princess Charlotte's style on your little ones, her exact dress is available from Childrensalon, retailing in the outlet for £62.

Patachou Girls Chiffon Dress, was £89, now £62/$67.50, Childrensalon Outlet

Following Princess Charlotte's appearance at Trooping the Colour, royal fans were quick to comment on how the seven-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother, Duchess Kate, both in confidence and style.

Taking to Twitter, one royal fan penned: "Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looķing gorgeous, so grown up."

"Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast, she's going to be super tall just like her mum!" a second fan wrote.

Charlotte often takes inspiration from her fashion-forward mother, and the royal duo have been seen coordinating their outfits on many occasions.

Royal fans believe Charlotte is following in her mother's fashionable footsteps

On Easter Sunday, Duchess Kate was the epitome of elegance in a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, complete with sleek long sleeves, a striking open collar and waist-cinching belt that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

Looking equally chic in a stylish spring outfit, Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in a pastel blue tea dress.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.