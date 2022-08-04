Princess Charlotte's cute white sandals - 5 lookalikes to shop for your little girl

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out with Princess Charlotte to watch the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday - all eyes were on Charlotte's adorable outfit and shoppers were keen to know where they could shop those white sandals for their own little one.

Charlotte's soft leather La Coqueta sandals were practical and smart, perfect for the summer and will look lovely with anything. So, HELLO! took on the mission of finding lookalikes of Charlotte's best-selling sandals for you to shop, and we have hand selected the best white sandals for your little ones whatever their age. Peruse our selection from John Lewis and Debenhams to La Redoute and Harrods - we even found a pair of vegan sandals!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte share a sweet mother-daughter moment

Kate styled Charlotte in a lovely nautical-style summer dress and she coordinated her outfit to complement her daughter's.

The moment fans spotted Princess Charlotte's sandals

Shop Princess Charlotte's sandals

Princess Charlotte's La Coqueta sandals are crafted from supple leather with a durable rubber sole. They are perfect for dressier occasions.

Siena sandal, was £46 now £32, La Coqueta

Charlotte enjoyed the Commonwealth Games

Best Princess Charlotte style sandals for girls

John Lewis can be relied upon for quality and these soft leather sandals have a flexible sole and underfoot cushioning – these just like Princess Charlotte's sandals and perfect for leaping about in.

Children's strappy sandals, £23, John Lewis

For a unique twist, these vegan sandals feature a fun plaited strap detail across the top.

Kids plaited sandals, £24, La Redoute

We have found something similar for toddlers too. Blue Zoo makes a pair of white strappy sandals with an extra little white sequin bow for the little ones.

Toddlers sequin bow sandals, was £16 now £8, Debenhams

Championing enduring quality and practical appeal, these beautiful Pom D'Api sandals are selling fast at Harrods. For the little girls who love something a hint dressier, these sandals would be a real treat.

Leather plagette ferns sandals, £85, Pom D'Api at Harrods

These smart leather 'Coastal' sandals have an open fisherman style design which means they are closed and around the heel and they have an easy riptape Velcro fastening for little hands.

Leather T-bar sandals, £38, Startrite

If Kate's summer shoes are what you are interested in, her favourite trainers and summer espadrilles can be styled with any of this season's dresses.

