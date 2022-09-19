Princess Charlotte debuts formal hat for the first time at Queen's funeral A special moment for the young royal…

Princess Charlotte joined her mother, the Princess of Wales, her father, Prince William and her older brother Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

All eyes were on the young royal, as it was the very first time the seven-year-old has been seen in public, wearing a formal hat. The hat was a wide-brimmed style and had a smart bow at the back.

It was thought to be by Jane Taylor; the brand that her mother Kate often heads to for her incredible headbands.

Charlotte wore the 'Girls Black Wool Coat' by Ancar, black tights, and black ballet pumps.

Charlotte looked beautiful wearing her Jane Taylor hat

Prince George opted for a smart, navy suit. Some royal fans wondered why George was wearing a dark blue outfit instead of the traditional black, but funeral etiquette states that wearing dark colours to a funeral, including navy, is considered a sign of respect for the deceased.

Prince George wore a navy suit

After arriving at the Abbey, the two young royals walked in the procession behind the late monarch's coffin. In a last-minute change, the siblings walked side-by-side in between their parents. The pair were scheduled to follow behind Prince William and Princess Kate, ahead of their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Kate and her daughter both wore wide-brimmed hats

Princess Kate also wore a wide-brimmed hat that featured a black veil, and an Alexander McQueen coat dress. The mother-of-three also added a stunning pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen. She had previously worn the jewellery to the funeral of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip in 2021.

Kate's mourning veil and hat were in accordance with traditional royal funeral dress codes. The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

