Ana de Armas wore a dress just like Princess Kate's and no one noticed

We all know the Princess of Wales is a bonafide fashion icon to the general public, but also to celebrities too; particularly on the red carpet.

A few weeks ago, the stunning Ana de Armas attended the Blonde Premiere during the 48th Deauville American Film Festival, which took place in Deauville, France. The 34-year-old donned a breathtaking gold and white gown by Louise Vuitton that was adorned with gold leaf detail and had a plunging neckline.

As soon as we saw it, we couldn't help but notice that it looked very similar to a jaw-dropping dress Kate wore back in 2020.

The mother-of-three looked fabulous at the BAFTAs 2020. The theme for the awards ceremony was 'recycle, sustainable or vintage' and Kate chose one of her favourite dresses for the evening: her white and gold Alexander McQueen gown she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia.

Ana de Armas wearing a dress by Louis Vuitton

Walking the red carpet with her husband Prince William, the brunette royal looked so elegant as she mingled with stars at the glamorous ceremony.

Princess Kate wearing a similar dress in 2020

For the A-list event, Kate chose to up the glamour with plenty of sparkly accessories, opting for a glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, matching Jimmy Choo heels and a sparkly jewellery set from Van Cleef & Arpels. The designer jewels were new to Kate's collection at the time and bear similarities to the 'Alhambra' designs that Queen Consort Camilla also favours.

Ahead of the ceremony, there was much speculation regarding the dress Kate would choose to wear on the red carpet. The royal couple are traditionally guests of honour at the event; previously in 2017, and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, as well as last year in 2019. William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010.

