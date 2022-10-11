Queen Consort Camilla looks so elegant in striking tartan skirt The Queen Consort looks incredible…

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were in Scotland, on a visit to Aberdeenshire. The royal couple were welcomed to the Victoria and Albert Halls, by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Philip Manson, his wife, Barbara Manson and the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen.

Camilla looked incredible as she arrived, wearing a tan-toned tartan skirt paired with a coordinating blue blazer boasting identical tartan lapels. An off-white and blue floral scarf added another layer of pattern to her apt attire.

A pair of black tights and low black heels infused her Scottish-inspired aesthetic with a tinge of practicality.

The royal couple learned of the detailed planning which was implemented in the North-East of Scotland following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and thanked partners and agencies involved in the delivery of these plans.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla viewed tractors and drivers that formed the tractor tribute at Banchory and met the horses and riders that lined the route of the cortege as it travelled from Balmoral, in the courtyard before entering The Victoria Hall.

Camilla wrapped up warm in tartan

We last saw Camilla, 75, at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in Scotland on Friday night – and she looked ever so stylish!

The royal opted for a natural beauty blend

The wife of King Charles rocked an autumnal velvet dress showcasing a sumptuous lapis lazuli hue, a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a high-waisted fit. The sophisticated tone of the dress highlighted her trademark bouncy platinum blonde locks.

King Charles also wore tartan, choosing a kilt ensemble for the outing

Camilla's dress was by ME+EM, one of her favourite fashion labels, loved by other members of the royal family, including the Countess of Wessex and the Princess of Wales.

The velour number had a zip-up front and was such a versatile piece as it can be worn with trainers as well as heels; ideal for the winter party season.

Sadly for us, the style is a past-season buy, but shows that Camilla likes to rewear her threads - the Queen of sustainability.

