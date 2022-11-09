Princess Anne beguiles in sparkly suit featuring stunning detail

Princess Anne looked undeniably smart in a glittering suit as she presented the Royal Academy of Engineering's most prestigious individual award, the Prince Philip Medal, to space technology pioneer Dr Asad Madni in London on Tuesday.

READ: Royal style secrets: How to wear a Breton stripe top like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

The Princess Royal looked beautiful in all black, sporting a satin blazer with a cinched waist which she layered over a vintage-style, square-neck beaded black blouse. An opulent pair of pearl drop earrings added a quintessential royal touch to her eveningwear, in addition to a striking floral pearl brooch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne causes hilarity during royal outing

A large pearl necklace consisting of three strings of the desired gemstone adorned the royal's neck and made for quite the statement piece.

MORE: 6 of Princess Anne's funniest moments

The 72-year-old wore her hair tied up and away from her face, which was enhanced by a natural makeup look. A porcelain complexion, a nude lip and a dusting of rose-tinted blush infused her sophisticated aesthetic with a dash of colour.

Last night, our Royal Fellow HRH The Princess Royal @RoyalFamily presented the Prince Philip Medal to Dr Asad Madni. Named for her father, who served as our Senior Fellow, the prize is our most prestigious individual award: https://t.co/IqcPkbTjnT #RAEngAwards pic.twitter.com/YNCqCLYaPf — Royal Academy of Engineering (@RAEngNews) November 9, 2022

The new image of Princess Anne was shared via Twitter by the Royal Academy of Engineering. The post was captioned: "Last night, our Royal Fellow HRH The Princess Royal @RoyalFamily presented the Prince Philip Medal to Dr Asad Madni. Named for her father, who served as our Senior Fellow, the prize is our most prestigious individual award."

Princess Anne loved a timeless look

According to the academy's website, the Prince Philip Medal is "presented in honour of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh KG KT, who was Senior Fellow of the Academy. The award is made biennially to an engineer of any nationality who has made an exceptional contribution to engineering."

READ: Princess Anne stuns fans with very surprising down-to-earth gesture

The Princess Royal was always ahead of her time in terms of style – and a recently unearthed photograph proves it. Princess Anne was pictured back in the seventies rocking the nautical trend while at Cowes Regatta. The princess, aged 19 in the image, is seen beaming while enjoying a sun-soaked, quintessentially British day out on the water.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.