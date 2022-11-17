Queen Letizia makes a statement in glittering ballgown and heels The royal recycled one of her favourite dresses for the event

Queen Letizia of Spain is a certified style salvager. The 50-year-old often recycles outfits for evening events, meaning we're often treated to new sightings of pre-loved pieces. The royal enjoyed a visit to Croatia on Wednesday, donning one of her favourite garments for the glitzy occasion.

Queen Letizia rewore Boüret's 'Luna Diamanté Navy Midi Dress' that featured a rich navy hue, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a midi fit and a regal diamante-encrusted strap. She paired the striking number with some navy suede Carolina Herrera pumps – perfectly tying together her beautiful blue colour palette.

The royal wore her chocolate brown hair down for the event and opted for a flawlessly blended makeup look. A velvety complexion, bronzed contouring, a dark smoky eye and a thick brow effortlessly accentuated her striking features.

An extra dose of dazzle came in the form of a pair of diamond earrings belonging to Queen Letizia's mother-in-law Queen Sofia.

Upon seeing her latest, pre-loved look, the royal's fans rushed to marvel at her attire. "Letizia is just one of those women who slays every outfit!" one user wrote, while another commented: "Stunning dress!! The way the chain matches the earrings is superb!"

A third agreed, noting: "She looks perfect! I love how she treads her own path with fashion but remains so regal!" A fourth added: "Letizia loves a blue evening dress! I think she looks smashing."

Queen Letizia loves a sleek navy style moment

While she may split opinion with her daring ensembles, we can't help but applaud Queen Letizia's ever-youthful style. The Spanish royal is known to push the boundaries of sartorial etiquette, but she never fails to bring the charm and elegance with her mesmerising attire.

The royal recently dazzled in another stunning off-the-shoulder, figure-skimming midi dress featuring a rich navy hue, mid-length sleeves and a sleek silhouette. Pairing the number with some ballet pink leather pumps with crystal strap detailing, Queen Letizia composed an outfit of the utmost class.

