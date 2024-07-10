Queen Letizia of Spain wows in fitted Mango midi dress - and it's just £29

She may be a member of the Spanish royal family, but Queen Letizia loves her high street labels. The 51-year-old monarch frequently wears pieces from the likes of Zara and Massimo Dutti in looks that rival designer brands.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-two looked beautiful as she stepped out in a tailored midi dress from none other than Mango. It had a fitted silhouette with very flattering ruching at the waist and a subtle split hem.

The mum-of-two was attending the XV anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Melia Lloret de Mar Hotel in Barcelona, joined by her husband King VI of Spain, and their daughters, Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Leonor.

The Mango dress is currently on sale for just £29.99 (that's 45% off!) and unsurprisingly almost sold out, but with a little bit of searching I found it available in every size at John Lewis.

The original features an asymmetric cut, although Letizia appears to have had hers altered and removed the long sleeve. She made a case for high-low fashion, styling the dress with the Melanie Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals by BOSS and a matching white Carolina Herrera handbag.

She completed the look with rose gold and diamond earrings by Gold&Roses and wore her dark hair in her signature straight blow dry.

The neutral hue makes this dress so easy to style this summer. Dress it up with white or nude heels for a formal summer event like Queen Letizia, or add a blazer and kitten heels for the office. I'd also wear it with a pair of leather slides and a rattan bag for a more casual daytime outfit.

If you love Letizia's look but don't want to go to the trouble of altering it, Forever New has a very similar style available at ASOS. Also made from a breezy linen blend, it comes in the same neutral shade and features a midi length with gathered side detail and a figure-skimming cut.