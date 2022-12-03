Princess Kate just styled Diana's heirloom totally different from the late royal Princess Kate loves to recycle Diana's glittering pieces

The Princess of Wales debuted Queen Mary’s 'Delhi Durbar Art Deco Emerald Choker' during the Earthshot Prize Ceremony on Friday evening, which she attended alongside her husband Prince William. The royal made quite the splash on the red carpet as she gunned for green in a sleek dress with opulent jewellery to match.

For the special occasion, the mother-of-three borrowed a beautiful choker that once belonged to Princess Diana to accentuate her gorgeous green colour scheme.

The incredible item boasts an approximate market value guessed to be almost $20 Million in today’s currency and was made famous by Lady Diana when she wore it on her head as a bandeau during a dance with Prince Charles in Melbourne in 1985.

Princess Kate opted for the less unorthodox styling option, wearing the necklace around her décolleté in a more traditional fashion.

The Princess of Wales wore a choker that previously belonged to Princess Diana

According to royal jewellery encyclopedia Regallfille: "Originally a 16 cabochon emeralds choker, it belonged to Queen Mary, wife of King George V and grandmother of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Mary received the stunning diamond and Emerald necklace as a gift in 1911 during the Delhi darbar. The choker was part of the Delhi Darbar Parure."

The royal looked radiant in her green ensemble

The necklace was subsequently passed on to the late Queen Elizabeth II, yet she never wore the choker in public. The former monarch presented the choker to her eldest daughter-in-law, Lady Diana Spencer, as a wedding gift in 1981 as a life-long loan. From 1981 to 1997 it remained in Diana’s possession and she last donned the choker on her 36th birthday during a visit to Tate Gallery.

Following Diana's death, the piece was returned to the royal vault, where it clearly caught the eye of Princess Kate 25 years on.

The Earthshot Awards celebrated and awarded funding to environmental projects that will better the world for future generations, and among the people who handed out awards were David Beckham, Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara and No Time to Die star Rami Malek, while Billie Eilish performed remotely for audiences.

