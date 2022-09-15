Princess Kate's touching nod to Princess Diana – did you spot it? Princess Kate often wears her late mother-in-law's jewels

On Wednesday, the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall. The royals wore all-black emotional, adhering to royal protocol, but did you notice Princess Kate's subtle nod to Princess Diana through her accessory choice?

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore her 'Pearl Earrings' which once belonged to the late Princess Diana, who received the jewels as a wedding gift.

James Constantinou from Channel 4's Prestige Pawnbrokers told HELLO! that Princess Diana wore them over a dozen times either dressed up or down, and they have been worn as many times by Princess Kate to official functions.

A double diamond drop precedes the open-worked diamond setting from which large pear-shaped pearls are suspended.

Princess Kate wore earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana

The princess previously wore the earrings while attending the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March 2022. For the occasion, she complemented the beautiful earrings with a sleek polka dot designer designed by Alessandra Rich.

The royal previously wore the earrings to Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

This tradition has been continued for many years, with pearls continually being worn by royal ladies when attending funerals. The late Queen Elizabeth herself wore pearls to Princess Diana, Princess Margaret and King George VI's funerals over the years.

Princess Diana was also seen wearing pearls when attending Gianni Versace's funeral, sporting a single strand of the symbolic beads.

