Sophie Wessex wows in stiletto boots for Christmas Day outing The 57-year-old royal looked radiant on the poignant day

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar made the most delightful appearance on Christmas day at St Mary Magdalene Church where the royal family traditionally gather to attend Morning Service.

Royal fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Countess Sophie wearing a fashion forward cream collared coat, paired with a boater hat and a tan envelope clutch bag.

Sophie kept her beauty look understated by opting for light plum-coloured lips and a lowkey, slightly tousled hairstyle. She let her shoes do the talking, opting for a statement pair of stiletto boots.

Sophie Wessex's cream and leather ensemble looked chic

The royal's stylish festive ensemble shows how versatile Sophie's fashion tastes are. On Tuesday evening when the televised Royal Variety Performance aired, viewers were dazzled by the mother-of-two's silver and crystal embellished gown.

On Christmas morning, the 57-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband Prince Edward, 58, who is Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, and their children, James Viscount Severn, 15, and their 19-year-old daughter Lady Louise.

The Wessexes looked wonderful in their complementary hues, with Lady Louise opting for navy for her first Christmas without her grandmother.

Lady Louise and Sophie Wessex looked chic

Also in attendance were King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although Sunday 25 December will be a poignant day, following the death of the Queen in September, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the royal family will spend Christmas together at the Sandringham Estate for the very first time in three years.

Traditionally, members of the royal family gather at the private residence for a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings. At 3 pm, King Charles III will follow in the footsteps of his late mother and address the public with a televised speech on BBC One.

