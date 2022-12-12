The Countess of Wessex just wore the coolest winter coat you've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last week, the stunning Countess of Wessex went to St. Paul's Cathedral where she attended the Guide Dogs Christmas Carol Concert and looked stunning in a weather appropriate outfit that was so chic.

The wife of Prince Edward dressed in an all black ensemble that consisted of a truly incredible black blazer style coat with a peplum by Alexander McQueen.

She added a festive red roll neck, black trousers, and carried her favourite black 'Lunatic Caviar Clutch' by Sophie Habsburg. On her feet were her 'Bella Black Suede Boots' by L.K.Bennett. Amazing!

Sophie stroked a guide dog

The mother-of-two looked in great spirits as she greeted workers and of course, furry friends at the service. How adorable?

Just a day later, jet-setting Sophie visited Washington, D.C. looking ravishing in red. She sported a festive red mini dress by Alaia, which displayed mid-length sleeves, a flared silhouette, a rounded neckline and a feminine lace exterior.

Sophie looked incredible in her Alexander McQueen coat

The frock was known as the 'Lace Overlay Flared Dress' by the design team at Maison Alaia, and she teamed it with Lanvin's 'Embellished Belted Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Coat' in elephant grey.

Sophie's boots:

Bella Black Suede Knee Boots, £379, L.K.Bennett

The blonde royal added a pinch of sparkle, rocking a host of gold jewellery. She wore her blonde tresses tied back into a low ponytail and opted for natural makeup.

Back 2018, Sophie hosted a fashion event at Buckingham Palace. Amongst the guest list was former model Bibi Russell, as well as plus-size model Felicity Hayward. During the event, the royal made a playful joke about her own amazing style: She quipped: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie; you’ve always been incredibly stylish.

