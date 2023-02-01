Princess Anne's funky accessory proves she's a total hippie at heart

Princess Anne's teenage years proved she was the leading fashionista in the royal family. The Princess Royal offered up quite the array of looks during her adolescence, from mini dress to knee-high boots and more.

Back in 1969 during a trip to France, Princess Anne curated one of her best looks to date. The star of the show? A psychedelic newsboy hat boasting candy pink, sky blue and honey yellow stripes that intertwined with one another to create a twisted effect.

The voluminous headpiece held Anne's sandy locks perfectly in place, and was complemented by a pearlescent blue coat with a stiff, upright collar and a pale pink floral corsage.

A 19-year-old Princess Anne rocked the sixties hat

The then 19-year-old princess showcased a bold makeup look to ensure onlookers were truly bowled over. A wine-red lip, a radiant complexion, a smokey eye and a refined brow shaped her features effortlessly.

The 1960s oversaw a sartorial fascination with volume, a theme that penetrated the hat market. Like hairstyles, hat styles become larger and more bouffant, often taking the form of rounder shapes and silhouettes.

The Princess Royal was a total style icon

Detailing became more extravagant. Feathers, florals and petals were popular adornment choices for accessories of the period. Oversized newsboy hats like Anne's statement piece, colourful vinyl bucket hats and Dutch boy caps all gained popularity.

Princess Anne's hippie-ish hat wasn't her only iconic sixties fashion staple. We just so happened to uncover this incredible image of the 18-year-old royal in 1968 when she arrived at Liverpool Street station from Sandringham. Anne was a youthquake vision in a structured two-piece, which featured a sharp jacket with large button-down detailing, a stiff buttoned collar and long sleeves.

The wrap-style piece was paired with a knee-skimming pencil skirt, a white rollneck and a white watch. The piece du resistance of the look, however, materialized in the form of black knee-high boots crafted from croc-effect leather.

