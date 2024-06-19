Princess Anne's recycled red coat and bow-adorned hat will make you double take

Princess Anne was a leading lady in red as she joined revellers and royals on the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

For the first day of 2024's event, the sister of King Charles looked divine in the 'Nehru Coat' from Shibumi, a garment she first wore in 2021 at the Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston seen on day one of Royal Ascot The striking cashmere and silk blend number, embroidered with intricate, swirling botanicals, hails from India. Ruth Guise, founder of Shibumi says: "We stand firmly against unethical practices, ensuring our garments are crafted with care and love. This commitment extends to our environment, with batch shipping and recycled packaging. We champion sustainable fashion, encouraging our patrons to cherish and re-wear their Shibumi treasures."

© Chris Jackson The Princess Royal wore her Grima Pearl earrings The former Olympic equestrian dazzled as she accessorised with her beloved Grima Pearl Earrings, which constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design. These were gifted to her by her mother and father in the late 1960’s, the earrings are one of Anne’s longest serving pieces of jewellery and have huge sentimental value," says diamond expert, Maxwell Stone. "The retail price for a pair of earrings like Princess Anne’s would be at the top end of £3,000."

© Getty The Princess Royal last wore her Shibumi coat in Canada in 2023 Historically, Royal Ascot has played host to some of the Princess Royal's most memorable outfit repeats. From rewearing her beloved cream and navy coat from the 1980s to recycling her mustard yellow coat dress that first graced the Berkshire racecourse four decades ago, Princess Anne's standout style consistently pins sustainable dressing at the forefront of Ascot's sartorial splendour.

A pillar of strength for Lady Gabriella Kingston © Alamy Lady Gabriella joined the royals in the carriage procession Princess Anne proved to be a pillar of strength and support for Lady Gabriella Kingston, who embraced the royal spotlight for the first time since the tragic and unexpected passing of Thomas Kingston. It has been a difficult year for the British writer following the death of her husband and financier, who was found dead at the age of 45 at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February.

© Chris Jackson Lady Gabriella Kingston joined her royal family members at Royal Ascot The couple, who wed in 2019, would have marked their fifth wedding anniversary last month. The Princess Royal rode in the carriage beside Lady Gabriella during the Royal Procession, laughing and chatting away to keep her calm and distracted.