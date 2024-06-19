Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne turned heads at Royal Ascot in the brightest red coat and bold bow-adorned hat
Princess Anne's recycled red coat and bow-adorned hat will make you double take

The Princess Royal led the royal style set on the first day of Royal Ascot, royalty's most fashionable event of the year

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne was a leading lady in red as she joined revellers and royals on the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. 

For the first day of 2024's event, the sister of King Charles looked divine in the 'Nehru Coat' from Shibumi, a garment she first wore in 2021 at the Chelsea Flower Show. 

Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston seen on day one of Royal Ascot
Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston seen on day one of Royal Ascot

The striking cashmere and silk blend number, embroidered with intricate, swirling botanicals, hails from India.

Ruth Guise, founder of Shibumi says: "We stand firmly against unethical practices, ensuring our garments are crafted with care and love. This commitment extends to our environment, with batch shipping and recycled packaging. We champion sustainable fashion, encouraging our patrons to cherish and re-wear their Shibumi treasures."

Princess Anne wearing red silk dress at Royal Ascot© Getty
Princess Anne teamed her red silk coat with turquoise and navy accessories

The Princess Royal paired her striking red coat with bow-adorned, turquoise hat that perched neatly on her signature chignon hairstyle.

Adding a healthy dose of glamour, the royal added a berry-red lipstick to complete her beauty glow.

The Princess Royal wore her Grima Pearl earrings
The Princess Royal wore her Grima Pearl earrings

The former Olympic equestrian dazzled as she accessorised with her beloved Grima Pearl Earrings, which constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design. 

These were gifted to her by her mother and father in the late 1960’s, the earrings are one of Anne’s longest serving pieces of jewellery and have huge sentimental value," says diamond expert, Maxwell Stone.

"The retail price for a pair of earrings like Princess Anne’s would be at the top end of £3,000."

Princess Anne (right) and Colonel Gregory Kennedy Command, 37 Canadian Brigade Group share a funny moment during the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade on Saturday May 20, 2023.© Getty
The Princess Royal last wore her Shibumi coat in Canada in 2023

Historically, Royal Ascot has played host to some of the Princess Royal's most memorable outfit repeats.

From rewearing her beloved cream and navy coat from the 1980s to recycling her mustard yellow coat dress that first graced the Berkshire racecourse four decades ago, Princess Anne's standout style consistently pins sustainable dressing at the forefront of Ascot's sartorial splendour.

A pillar of strength for Lady Gabriella Kingston

Princess Royal and Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot© Alamy
Lady Gabriella joined the royals in the carriage procession

Princess Anne proved to be a pillar of strength and support for Lady Gabriella Kingston, who embraced the royal spotlight for the first time since the tragic and unexpected passing of Thomas Kingston.

It has been a difficult year for the British writer following the death of her husband and financier, who was found dead at the age of 45 at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. 

Charles Wellesley 9th Duke of Wellington and Lady Gabriella Kingston attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024 © Chris Jackson
Lady Gabriella Kingston joined her royal family members at Royal Ascot

The couple, who wed in 2019, would have marked their fifth wedding anniversary last month. 

The Princess Royal rode in the carriage beside Lady Gabriella during the Royal Procession, laughing and chatting away to keep her calm and distracted.

