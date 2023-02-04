5 royals in cartoon jumpers: Prince William, Prince Harry & more From Princess Diana to Prince William, these royals love a playful knit

Nothing screams throwback like a nostalgic knit and the royal family have plenty to hand. As children, Prince William and Harry were often spotted in cute cartoon-print sweatshirts, courtesy of their fashion icon mother Princess Diana.

From Mickey Mouse to Thomas the Tank Engine, discover which beloved cartoon characters have adorned the knitwear choices of royals across the decade.

Prince William

Kicking off the list is Prince William, pictured here aged four attending a nativity play at nursery. The young prince looked adorable in a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt which was paired with a striped quilted coat.

The same year, a young prince sported a white graphic sweatshirt once again featuring his favourite Disney character. This super sweet photo shows William with his pony Smokey on the grounds of Highgrove House.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry looked ever so sweet in a car-print jumper while attending the polo with his family in 1987. He was joined for the summer event by his older brother William and grandmother the Queen.

He was also spotted as a youngster wearing a Thomas the Tank Engine T-shirt while holding hands with his famous mother.

A few years later in 1992, Prince Harry had a blast with his mother at Thorpe Park where he wore a fun horse-print black sweater.

King Charles

Now this is what we call a look. King Charles commanded attention in a sunshine yellow graphic sweat by Hermes while enjoying a day out at the polo in 1977. The garment read 'Happy Hermes' and served up some serious Wild Child vibes.

Princess Diana

All hail the queen of the graphic jumper Princess Diana! The late royal catapulted sportswear into the royal sphere and did so in style. The royal wore a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt she left the Chelsea Harbour Club in 1994, turning out a truly iconic outfit that made its mark in the fashion history books.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips joined his cousin Prince Harry in his Disney obsession by wearing a grey crewneck picturing a character from Disney's animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. He was joined by his younger sister Zara Tindall at the polo in 1985.

