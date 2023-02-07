Princess Kate's timeless triangle hoops are the ultimate accessory - and they're less than £80

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no secret that Princess Kate knows how to accessorise, and her gorgeous gold triangle hoops may be the perfect everyday earrings.

The Princess of Wales wore the Spells of Love gold earrings in a newly released video, speaking with children at an east London primary school about the importance of supporting children's mental health.

The video was released to mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week

Kate's gold hoops perfectly complemented her JoosTricot striped Breton top, which she teamed with a pair of navy trousers. As for her hair, the royal opted for her signature bouncy waves to round off the sophisticated daywear look.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Gold Triangle Hoops, £79, Spells of Love

The gold triangle earrings are the perfect accessory for both day and evening wear - and are available to shop in gold, silver and rose gold. It's not just Kate that adores the Spells of Love hoops though, Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing them, too.

As a Patron of the leading children's mental health charity, Place2Be, the mother of three previously met with the school children to mark Children's Mental Health Week. In the video, Kate can be seen chatting with the students of the Bethnal Green school about who they feel most connected to in their lives, whilst getting creative by making paper chains.

The Spells of Love earrings aren't the only affordable items in Princess Kate's jewellery box. The 41-year-old has dazzled fans previously with high-street buys, including ASOS and Accessorize pieces.

If you want to snap up the royal-approved earrings you'll need to hurry, as we expect them to sell fast.

NOW SHOP

7 best pieces in Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery box

The powerful meaning behind Kate Middleton's newest necklace

Meghan Markle loves her evil eye necklace - 7 of our favourites for the Lunar New Year

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.