Princess Anne surprises in pom poms for fun outing The Princess Royal was joined at Twickenham by her husband Timothy Laurence

On Saturday afternoon, Princess Anne attended the England versus Scotland International Rugby Match at Twickenham Stadium alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and her son-in-law Mike Tindall.

For the highly anticipated occasion, the Princess Royal looked cool yet casual, wrapping up in a navy jacket with sky-blue lining and a high-neck knit. Featuring an array of dark layered pieces, the outfit made for a snug antidote to a grey February afternoon.

Completely her modest attire, Princess Anne accessorised with a black beanie showcasing a large black fluffy pom pom which surprised yet delighted onlookers.

Princess Anne rocked pom poms for the rugby

She wore her hair swept back under her cosy headgear and opted for a natural makeup palette to showcase her famous features.

The royal was joined by her husband for the outing

Her husband Timothy Laurence, looked suave in a dark grey overcoat, a crisp white shirt and a navy tie.

Following their couples' outing to the rugby, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence are expecting to spend Valentine's Day in style. The Princess Royal will embark on a long-haul trip this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed in its royal diary, and it just so happens to fall on Valentine's Day.

Princess Anne, 72, will visit New Zealand from 14 to 17 February, and will be accompanied by her husband.

The Princess Royal added a touch of tartan to her casual look

The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary back in December.

New Zealand's new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, said in a statement: "Princess Anne is travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th Anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North.

"It's terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years."

Anne's last visit to the country was in 2010, while Charles and Camilla, then the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, were the last royals to travel to New Zealand in 2019

