Princess Kate would love H&M's new-in pink blazer for spring

H&M’s pink 2023 blazer looks so much like the jackets in Princess Kate’s wardrobe and is so budget friendly. Shop this dupe for Kate's Alexander McQueen pink blazer.
Everyone needs a chic blazer in their wardrobe, and we just know H&M’s new pink look for 2023 would be a hit with Princess Kate.
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of pretty spring shades, whether her bubblegum Max & Co coat, rose-hued Chloé jacket or luxe Barbie pink Alexander McQueen blazer.
Of course we love the royal’s designer pieces, but we also love a bargain even more! H&M's version is very budget friendly, with a £29.99 ($39.99) price tag.
Princess Kate shows that having a pink blazer - or a pink coat - in your wardrobe is a must
Pink blazers are also trending, which means although H&M has plenty of similar options, they all seem to sell out right away!
Pink blazer, £29.99 / $39.99, H&M
Thankfully, this lined, double-breasted blazer is just-in for spring, and is currently available in all sizes, from XS to 4XL. Plus if you want to rock a suit like Kate, there are pink trousers to match.
It’s also super stylish, and right on trend, with notch lapels and jetted front pockets.
As far as styling, you can take a page directly out of Princess Kate’s book! This blazer would look fabulous with the matching trousers to create a pink suit, but also is so versatile that you could team it with a white tee, jeans and white sneakers - both combinations straight from Kate’s lookbook.
WATCH: Princess Kate is pretty in pink for a palace engagement
