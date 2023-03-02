Queen Consort Camilla's coronation dress will have a subtle link to Princess Diana King Charles' wife is due to wear Bruce Oldfield Couture for her coronation in May

After much speculation, it has been revealed that Queen Consort Camilla will wear Bruce Oldfield Couture for her coronation in May. The royal will join her husband King Charles for the crowning of the sovereign held in Westminster Abbey on 6 May, and will adorn the pinnacle of finery for the momentous occasion.

Queen Camilla has chosen her close friend Bruce Oldfield to design her dress for the grand event - details of which you can watch below. While the sketches of the garment will be kept very much under wraps until the day, royal fans can be sure to expect impeccable craftsmanship from the 72-year-old couturier.

Queen Camilla and Oldfield have worked together for the best part of a decade; however, the designer is also well known for creating couture gowns for the late Princess Diana. The pair first met in 1981, when Vogue was curating a wardrobe for the royal-to-be. Tasked with providing garments for Diana, Bruce struck up a friendship with the newest member of the royal family.

Queen Consort Camilla chose couturier Bruce Oldfield to design her coronation gown

Speaking to Fashion Unfiltered, Oldfield reflected upon his relationship with the People's Princess: "She was young. She was eleven years younger than me, only 24 at the time. We didn't have much in common, but we had a good relationship. We had lunches and went to some parties together. But then it ran out in the end in the eighties when she stepped down from being royal."

Oldfield designed garments for the late Princess Diana while she was married to King Charles

While sporting a dress crafted by a designer so closely associated with your husband's ex-wife may seem like a bold move, many consider Camilla's decision to be something of an olive branch or a subtle nod to the late princess.

The pair met when Diana was 24-years-old

However, Oldfield's appointment may simply be a result of the duo's long-lasting friendship, meaning the Queen Consort knows what to expect from her dressmaker for the big day. Opting for a British designer has also been considered an appropriate choice on Camilla's behalf not to mention one with a fascinating life story.

Queen Consort Camilla sported a Bruce Oldfield dress back in September 2021

At birth, Oldfield was taken to the children's charity Barnardo's and placed in foster care until the age of 13, subsequently moving to another children’s home until he turned 18. He subsequently attended Martins School of Art, now Central Saint Martins, continuing on to dress the likes of Charlotte Rampling, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift and more while forming friendships with Gianni Versace, John Galliano Rifat Ozbek and of course, Princess Diana.

Oldfield's latest creation for Camilla materialised in the form of a sky blue gown boasting refined beaded embellishments and sheer long sleeves, worn by the royal to attend the premiere of No Time To Die in September 2021.

