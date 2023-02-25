Princess Charlene of Monaco had a total Princess Diana moment in LBD that everyone missed Princess Charlene served up revenge dress vibes in the sleek bodycon

Princess Charlene of Monaco is a style veteran, that we know to be true. But it turns out the Monegasque royal may have been influenced by another royal's iconic sense of fashion. In an unearthed selection of photos from 2006, Princess Charlene turned out a revenge dress moment à la Princess Diana in a classic black number.

During her first official appearance with Prince Albert of Monaco at the Automobile Club party following the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco City, the princess-to-be looked divine in a sleek black maxi dress featuring spaghetti straps, a soft, sweetheart neckline and a rich ebony hue.

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 45

Loading the player...

The royal paired the timeless garment with a dusting of jewels, which took the form of some decadent diamond drop earrings that glimmered under her blonde pixie cut. She opted for a natural makeup blend, allowing her sun-kissed facial features to take centre stage.

PHOTOS: 12 ways Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana

Princess Charlene of Monaco wore an elegant black dress in 2006

Although Princess Charlene's beautiful dress was a longer version of Diana's 1994 number, we can't help but revel in another ravishing black dress moment from a royal family member.

PHOTOS: 8 times Princess Diana totally nailed it in a little black dress

Charlene's appearance was her first official outing with Prince Albert

Princess Diana made a last-minute yet iconic outfit change for a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery, crafting a fashion moment that went down in history as one of the greatest.

SEE: 5 of Princess Diana's most show-stopping fashion moments

The royal-to-be looked beautiful in the Diana-esque garment

Her low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by lesser-known Greek designer Christina Stambolian, would go on to become one of her most memorable – dubbed the 'revenge' dress – since her bombshell outing was perfectly timed with the release of Prince Charles' candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.

The black number featured a daring side split and spaghetti straps

Today, 25 years on from her death, post-breakup 'revenge dressing' is very much still a thing. And as for Princess Diana's own eff-you moment, it was everything a royal woman wouldn't have worn to a public event, at the time.

SEE: Princess Diana's revenge dress: the truth revealed

With a ruched, curve-hugging silhouette, an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline and above-knee length, Diana had kept the dress in her wardrobe for years after buying it in 1991, and was said to have thought it too 'risqué' in hindsight.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.