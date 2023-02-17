Royal Style Watch: From Queen Letizia's leather trousers to Sophie Wessex's Prada trench These royal ladies honoured Valentine's Day in leather looks and red colour palettes

Valentine's Day is the one day a year when girls can dress in red hot rags and no other girls can say anything about it. Mean Girls quotes aside, our favourite royals came out in force to mark Valentine's Day, donning a host of romantic red outfits for us to coo over.

Queen Letizia of Spain rocked some red leather trousers, with the Countess of Wessex following suit in a patent trench coat. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden served up date-night vibes in an orange-red ensemble, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands charmed in a crimson cape and Queen Mathilde of Belgium radiated confidence in rose. Topping off the list is Queen Rania of Jordan, who sported an adorable candy-pink coat that exuded feminine fun.

Intrigued? Who could blame you. Keep reading to uncover some divine looks courtesy of these elegant royals…

The Countess of Wessex

At the end of last week, the Countess of Wessex made an appearance at the Chartered Management Institute Conference and looked undeniably composed. The mother-of-two donned a new dress from ME+EM, one of her favourite labels, layered under a patent black lambskin trench coat by Prada. She clasped her trusty Sophie Habsburg Black 'Lunatic Caviar' for her outing essentials.

Queen Letizia of Spain

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia attended a meeting with a representation of Atresmedia, and the Mutua Madrileña Foundation, to present a report on gender violence. For the moving event, the 50-year-old looked ravishing in Boss' 'Frankie Cuff Detail Wool Sweater' in deep red and 'Sistine Leather Pants' which retail at £690.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania enjoyed a visit to Al Nashmiyat Charitable Society in Tabarbour looking pretty in pink. The Jordanian royal wrapped up in the candy-coloured piece by Sportmax, which featured a belted waist, a peacoat silhouette, a square structure, long sleeves and tailored lapels.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima looked sophisticated during a visit to the sports shoe recycling company FastFeetGrinded. The Dutch monarch wore a crimson cape by Maison Valentino teamed with a burgundy clutch bag by Natan Couture.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

During a trip to New Zealand, Crown Princess Victoria rocked a pumpkin-hued suit from Zara which she teamed with a classic white tank and heels by Gianvito Ross, which cost a grand £630.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde looked beautiful during a visit to Sint-Lievens College in Ghent as part of the Flemish Week against Bullying. The beloved royal wore a purple cashmere cape by Natan Couture and a pink croc-effect by bag by Armani.

