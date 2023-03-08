Meghan Markle surprises in crop top and pencil skirt in unearthed photo Prince Harry's wife-to-be took made a front row appearance during New York Fashion Week

Although she's spent a fair amount of time in the UK, the States has always been Meghan Markle's stomping ground. The Duchess of Sussex is a California girl through and through, yet that didn't stop her from hopping across to the East Coast for the hottest events in town.

Back in 2014, before her royal style transformation which you can watch below, Meghan was pictured at the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week. For the scintillating occasion, the actress dressed up in a black crop top with scalloped bandage-style detailing, short sleeves, a round neckline and a lettuce hem, that was paired with a knee-length pencil skirt and strappy heels.

The duchess-to-be posed for the cameras during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center, showcasing her cascading raven tresses and glamorous beauty blend. She opted for a radiant complexion, complete with a dark smokey eye and a natural lip gloss.

Meghan Markle rocked a black crop top and skirt set back in 2014

A simple silver bangle adorned her hand, which clasped a gold-studded clutch bag for her fashion week essentials.

The actress attended the Herve Leger show during NYFW

While her style has evolved since becoming a mother and marrying Prince Harry, Meghan is still partial to a sleek all-black aesthetic. The 41-year-old enjoyed an intimate evening out with he husband last week, taking full advantage of the occasion to debut a luxurious date night look, looking like a total powerhouse in leather.

Meghan never fails to impress with her all-black outfits

The mother-of-two was captured by Instagram account @whatmeghanwore, stepping out in some tight-fitting faux leather trousers by Veronica Beard with a cropped silhouette, some Dior black stiletto heels and a beige wrap-effect cashmere coat by Carolina Herrera with a muffler scarf and tie cuffs.

In her hands, she clasped a black Dior 'Pochette' purse and wore her cascading raven hair down loose in gently flowing waves. A natural beauty blend highlighted her divine features and effortlessly complemented her classique-chic attire.

