Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's Zara skirt to Duchess Meghan's leather trousers

The weather may have been bitterly cold this week, but the royals' outfits? Hot to trot. Luxurious outerwear was served up on the sartorial menu à la the royal family, with the Princess of Wales turning out a dreamy creamy aesthetic, the Duchess of Sussex charming in a caramel concoction and so much more.

Princess Eugenie opted for pattern, contrasting Princess Charlene of Monaco's decision to back beige. Queen Letizia of Spain cosied up in blossom pink, championing a more feminine colour palette, and Sarah Ferguson took this one step further, making a statement in fuchsia leather as you can see in the video below...

Princess of Wales' cream coat

On Tuesday, Princess Kate visited Wales with her husband the Prince of Wales after announcing a new collaboration with Life at No.27 to help create therapy allotments and gardens that will provide mental health support for communities across the south of the country. Their Royal Highnesses visited Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre where the first garden will be developed.

For the occasion, Kate sported a monochrome look that encapsulated her signature style. She wore a bespoke cream Alexander McQueen coat – another to add to her enviable AM coat collection, with a tonal turtleneck jumper and a houndstooth A-line midi skirt by Zara. To round off in the most quintessential Kate Middleton style possible, she wore bespoke black suede boots from Gianvito Rossi.

Princess of Wales' red coat

The Princess of Wales' unrivalled style reigned supreme on Wednesday as she joined her husband Prince William at the St David's Day parade in Windsor.

Princess Kate, 41, brought the spring sunshine in a fabulous red ensemble that showed off her sartorial flair. The mother-of-three's look consisted of a longline tailored coat by Alexander McQueen and statement heeled boots, which looked phenomenal on her feminine frame.

The royal appeared to be wearing a silky red dress beneath her designer outerwear, levelling up her look with a striking black fascinator and a delicate diamond-encrusted pin worn on her left lapel - the Welsh Guards leek brooch.

Duchess of Sussex's cape coat

Even duchesses love to be treated to a swanky date night out courtesy of their men. This certainly goes for Meghan Markle, who enjoyed an intimate evening out with Prince Harry on Tuesday. Meghan took full advantage of the occasion to debut a luxurious date night look, looking like a total powerhouse in leather.

The mother-of-two was captured by Instagram account @whatmeghanwore, stepping out in some tight-fitting faux leather trousers by Veronica Beard with a cropped silhouette, some Dior black stiletto heels and a beige wrap-effect cashmere coat by Carolina Herrera with a muffler scarf and tie cuffs.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her maternity wardrobe has undergone a significant glow-up since the royal shared the news.

Stepping out in London to visit the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit in London on Tuesday, the 32-year-old royal looked radiant as ever. Rocking a striking houndstooth coat by Sandro Paris, the soon-to-be mother-of-two channelled the Princess of Wales' love for the timeless print, days after Kate rocked her famous Catherine Walker coat.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

On Wednesday, Princess Charlene attended the opening of the Testimonio Nursery looking beautiful in beige. The royal wrapped up warm in Akris' 'Emotion Camel Hair Trench Coat,' which costs an extravagant £4,450, pairing the luxury item with a black scarf, black blouse and black skinny jeans.

For an extra dose of designer flair, the royal slipped into a pair of 'Cane Heel Navy Suede Pumps,' by no other than Dior, assembling a look brimming with sophistication.

Queen Letizia of Spain

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out to attend a public presentation of the 'Digital Portal of Hispanic History' at the Royal Academy of History. Bringing her style A-game to the event, Queen Letizia showcased a recycled look that has become a commercial hit, no doubt thanks to her sartorial influence.

The 50-year-old sported her favourite Reiss skirt, coined the 'Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt,' which featured a blossom pink and navy ombre print, pretty pleated detailing and a midi silhouette. She coupled the garment with a peony pink roll neck boasting a fine knit texture and long sleeves.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has lots to celebrate. Not only has her daughter Princess Eugenie recently announced her second pregnancy, but her latest historical romance novel is set to hit shelves next week.

Ahead of the launch of her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York deleted all her former Instagram posts, causing concern amongst her 485k followers. Yet on Tuesday, the royal broke her silence with a whimsical video showcasing a stunning outfit. Sarah rocked a punk pink ensemble consisting of slick, wide-leg trousers and a scene-stealing 'Macey' vegan leather longline blazer from It-girl brand alice + olivia.

