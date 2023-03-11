Duchess Sophie stuns in symbolic dress following momentous royal news The newly-appointed Duchess looked beautiful in blue for her Scottish excursion

On Friday, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex made their first public outing as the newly-appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple met with members of the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine, and for the occasion, Duchess Sophie made a statement with her outfit choice.

The mother-of-two wore a mid-blue Roksanda dress that echoed the colour scheme of the Ukrainian flag. The £1,500 garment, coined the 'Adele Maxi Dress,' boasted a rich shade of Aegean blue, a defined waistband, romantic batwing sleeves and a floating train that elegantly skimmed the floor as she met with fans. Discover more details about the royals' new titles in the clip below...

The exquisite number was layered under MaxMara's 'Custodi Double-Breasted Brushed Wool Coat' in a sand white hue and paired with a sumptuous scarf to protect her from the Scottish chill. A pair of Prada pumps in a nude hue elevated her feminine aesthetic, in addition to a selection of gold and amethyst jewels sourced from Halcyon Days.

Sophie Wessex looked regal in the blue Roksanda dress

Duchess Sophie looked positively radiant as she made her first official outing as the new Duchess of Edinburgh. She wore her blonde hair scraped back into a bun and away from her beaming face, which was complemented by a natural beauty blend.

The outing marked the royal's first as a duchess

Upon seeing images of the royal's outfit surface online, fans flocked to social media to praise the Duchess for her ever-sophisticated style. "I love this look so much! The dress is stunning. Perfect outfit for her first engagement at the Duchess of Edinburgh," one wrote, while another said: "I LOVE this dress. The colour is so unique and the shoulder detail is gorgeous."

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh put on a loved-up display at the event

A third added: "I love this Max Mara coat, I wish it were in my closet," and a fourth agreed, noting: "The dress is beautiful. Exciting day for the Duchess of Edinburgh!"

Not only are they forever obsessing over Sophie's wardrobe, but royal fans are delighted by Edward and Sophie's new titles. King Charles bestowed the title onto his younger brother as the Duke marked his 59th birthday, telling them: "I hope you can all try to make Scotland and Britain your home for as long you feel that you need to stay here and we will try to make it as welcoming and as safe as possible for you," he told them. "I wish you all the very best in the future and we're thinking of you."

