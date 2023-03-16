Queen Letizia looks red hot in chic dress Princess Kate would love The Spanish monarch shares a similar style to the beloved Princess of Wales

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain donned her fiery finery as she attended the Ceremony for the Accreditations to the new ambassadors of the Honorary Ambassadors of the Spain Brand. The 50-year-old royal opted for one of her favourite sartorial colour schemes for the grand event, turning out yet another elegant look to add to her never-ending inventory.

For the occasion, the Spanish royal wore now-folded brand Poete's 'Red Midi Dress' which the royal bought back in 2021. The number featured a bold lipstick red hue, an ephemeral chiffon flow, a midi length, long sleeves and Princess Kate's go-to detail – a pussybow necktie. The two royals share a penchant for all things pussybow, as you can see in the clip below…

The royal topped off her radiant number by slipping into a pair of red pumps by no other than Magrit, a royal favourite, and added a glaze of diamond and ruby jewels for a pop of pizzazz.

Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in a red pussybow dress

She wore her chocolate locks down loose and parted slightly to the side in an effortless style, in effect showcasing her buttery beauty glow.

Upon seeing Queen Letizia's latest look surface online, fans immediately dashed to social media to share their adoration for her age-defying fashion sense and craftsmanship. "She always looks lovely in red and I like that she's shortened it. And did she make the neck sash out of the extra material?? Because that’s great if so!," one wrote, while another added: "Happy to see her at engagements again! She looks fabulous!"

The royal rocked a fiery frock Princess Kate would approve of

A third agreed, noting: "Very chic and elegant as always," and a fourth commented in response: "She looks lovely."

The royal's outing marked her second stylish public appearance this week. On Tuesday, Queen Letizia stepped out to attend the Tour del Talento Valladolid 2023 at Feria de Valladolid in her native country.

The star paired the number with some sassy pumps

The Spanish royal championed popular Spanish label Massimo Dutti, sporting the brand's 'Long Jacket with Gold Buttons,' which featured a sleek rounded neckline, a minimalist scratch print, a raw hemline and a monochrome colour scheme. The sixties-style outerwear piece was teamed with a pair of ankle-skimming trousers, leading the eye to some leather heels also sourced from the high street label.

