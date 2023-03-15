Queen Letizia ups the ante in sleek trousers and high street heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out to attend the Tour del Talento Valladolid 2023 at Feria de Valladolid in her native country. The 50-year-old turned out a tailored silhouette for the public engagement, which was a success among royal fashion followers.

The Spanish royal championed popular Spanish label Massimo Dutti, sporting the brand's 'Long Jacket with Gold Buttons,' which featured a sleek rounded neckline, a minimalist scratch print, a raw hemline and a monochrome colour scheme. The sixties-style outerwear piece was teamed with a pair of ankle-skimming trousers, leading the eye to some leather heels also sourced from the high street label. See more of the royal's epic outfits in the clip below...

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Loading the player...

Completing her Chanel-inspired aesthetic, Queen Letizia wore her chocolate locks down loose, cascading down one side of her classy jacket. A radiant beauty blend consisting of a buttery complexion, a soft, smoky eye and a dusting of rose-tinted blush highlighted her age-defying features.

Queen Letizia of Spain served up Chanel vibes in the high street outfit

Upon seeing images of the royal's latest look emerge online, her doting fans rushed to social media to praise the mother-of-two on her youthful yet elegant wardrobe. "Super chic budget friendly Chanel-inspired jacket - love it with the slim fitting trouser," one wrote, while another said: "Love the jacket." A third agreed, noting "Love this, very chic!" and a fourth commented: "I need this jacket!"

The royal teamed her monochrome jacket with some sleek trousers

If you couldn't agree more, then it's your lucky day. Queen Letizia's Massimo Dutti garment is still available to shop online – and just in time for spring.

Long Jacket, £169, Massimo Dutti

The stylish royal has been on a roll this season with her divine outfit choices. Earlier this month, she stepped out to attend a public presentation of the 'Digital Portal of Hispanic History' at the Royal Academy of History. Bringing her style A-game to the event, Queen Letizia showcased a recycled look that has become a commercial hit, no doubt thanks to her sartorial influence.

Queen Letizia showcased yet another impeccable look from her expansive archive

The 50-year-old sported her favourite Reiss skirt, coined the 'Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt,' which featured a blossom pink and navy ombre print, pretty pleated detailing and a midi silhouette. She coupled the garment with a peony pink roll neck boasting a fine knit texture and long sleeves.

