Zara Tindall is queen of casual in skinny jeans and slick jacket during secret USA trip

The daughter of Princess Anne took a trip stateside to attend the Spring Race Meet at Keeneland

Zara Tindall is well versed in race day fashion, having spent much of her childhood immersed in family's love for equestrianism - and going on to have her own glittering Olympic career with the British Eventing Team.

In new photographs shared by Keeneland, Zara looked to be in her element at the horse races during the Spring Race Meet. The 41-year-old royal spent a secret weekend in the US, competing in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington, KY, just one week before King Charles II's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The wife of Mike Tindall sported a casual ensemble at the races, rocking fitted denim skinny jeans in a regal navy hue, pairing her look with a tweed blazer from Veronica Beard and black suede boots. Zara's fitted jacket looked incredible on her athletic frame. Complete with sleek notched lapels and statement pocket detailing, the royal's elegant outerwear highlighted her understated elegance.

The daughter of Princess Anne teased her blonde bob into a slick low bun, accessorising with tortoise-shell Ray-Ban sunglasses and her much-loved Aspinal of London black crossbody handbag.

It's not the first time we've seen the mother-of-three turn heads in tweed. In March this year, Zara wore her immaculate Veronica Beard blazer with the matching flared trousers, serving up a sumptuous power suit moment at Cheltenham Festival. Zara opted for a simple knit from John Lewis underneath her jacket.

She styled the look with a burgundy hat by Somerset Millinery and her go-to wine-coloured Lalage Beaumont handbag. Meanwhile, Mike looked dapper in a brown tweed jacket, beige chinos and a flat cap, adding a burgundy tie to match his wife's accessories.

Zara works with stylist Annie Miall on her outfits for racing events, and often blends a mix of designers, country brands and high street.

The royal's late grandmother, Queen Elizbaeth II, frequented Keeneland racecourse often during the course of her 70-year reign. Last autumn, Keeneland planted six cherry trees in tribute to Her Majesty. The tree planting at Keeneland was part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to serve as a living legacy.

