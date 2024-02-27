Zara Tindall is so elegant in belted coat dress at Windsor memorial service

Zara Tindall has been spotted alongside other prominent members of the British royal family, as well as a host of European royals for a special church service on Tuesday morning where she epitomised elegance.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted entering St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a chic navy collarless coat dress with an A-line silhouette. The garment had a leather half-belt which drew in the look at the waist.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by Princess Anne

The royal walked arm-in-arm with her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall, 45, wearing the outfit which was accessorised with a pair of navy suede skyscraper stilettos and an eye-catching black fascinator headband which was positioned in her hair which was styled in loose waves.

© Getty Zara Tindall arrived alongside her husband Mike Tindall and mother Princess Anne

To complete her look Zara popped on a pair of classic black leather gloves and a pair of gold and pearl drop earrings. Her makeup was kept pared back and natural with a subtle rosy cheek and icy pink lip.

© Getty Zara styled her coat dress with a bold headband and leather gloves

Also in attendance were Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York who wore a cinched grey cropped blazer with a matching flippy skirt in the same charcoal grey. She styled the co-ord with a pair of black stockings, black stilettos, and a tasteful black headband with netting that laid over her face.

© Getty Princess Anne and Sarah Ferguson were seen with Princess Beatrice

Zara's mother Princess Anne was also spotted walking into the Chapel with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal, 73, wore a black cape with a pair of black knee-high boots, and an embellished hat.

© Getty Members of the royal family attended the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel

The memorial service was held to mark the life of the late King Constantine of Greece who passed away last January. The late monarch was the godfather of Prince William as the second cousin to King Charles. Constantine was the first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Representing Greece were Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Marie-Chantal looked beautiful in an oxblood midi dress with a pashmina worn over her shoulder and matching suede heels. Greece's Princess Nina and Prince Philippos were also spotted with the Princess sporting a divine peplum textured navy look with a floral headband.

© Getty Crown Princess Marie Chantal was stunning in oxblood

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia were also in attendance. The Spanish Queen got the navy memo donning a caped look with fur around the neck and her go-to Magrit heels.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in style

Zara's fashionable moment at Windsor Castle this week marks a significant departure from her most recent wardrobe on holiday with her husband Mike on their snow-capped mountain getaway.

© Instagram Mike and Zara braved the icy conditions

The royal couple were seen winding down in Iceland, cosying up for a sweet selfie in black puffer coats with Zara sporting a patterned wool hat. Then the adventurous pair were seen showing their daring side as they sported matching wet suits as they braved the sub-zero temperatures in Iceland's waters.

© Instagram Zara and Mike donned wetsuits to brave the sub-zero temperatures in Icealand's waters

The couple had previously taken a romantic break of a different kind. Zara and Mike spent January in Australia for the glitzy Magic Millions race day events.

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall reveals incredibly rare detail about son Lucas' birth

The King's niece was seen in an array of fabulous race day looks, including a waist-cinching white, peach, and blue floral dress to the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day with capped sleeves, a high neck, and a floaty skirt. She styled the Leo Lin garment with a dramatic embellished fascinator and a pair of trendy silver heels.