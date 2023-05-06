Lady Louise Windsor wows in stunning lace dress as she makes rare appearance at royal party

Lady Louise Windsor looked so elegant as she arrived at Private Members Club Oswalds on Friday evening for a pre-coronation celebration.
The royal looked stunning in a dress previously worn her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The Mary Katrantzou Lamur fitted midi dress featured a lace top, tied in perfectly at the waist with a turquoise detailing belt with a matching collar.
She teamed the look with a pair of beige strappy heels, accessorising with a delicate silver necklace and matching earrings.
The 19-year-old styled her hair in natural curls, in a half-up style to highlight her pretty features.
Lady Louise was amongst several royals to join attend the Private Members Club, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara and Mike Tindall.
The after party took place after the pre-coronation reception, which saw a handful of European royals come together along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, ahead of the main coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.
The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.
