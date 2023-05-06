Lady Louise Windsor wows in stunning lace dress as she makes rare appearance at royal party

Lady Louise Windsor looked so elegant as she arrived at Private Members Club Oswalds on Friday evening for a pre-coronation celebration.

The royal looked stunning in a dress previously worn her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The Mary Katrantzou Lamur fitted midi dress featured a lace top, tied in perfectly at the waist with a turquoise detailing belt with a matching collar.

© Photographer:magic curley blitz Lady Louise Windsor stepped out in Mayfair wearing a lace Mary Katranzou dress

She teamed the look with a pair of beige strappy heels, accessorising with a delicate silver necklace and matching earrings.

The 19-year-old styled her hair in natural curls, in a half-up style to highlight her pretty features.

RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

Lady Louise was amongst several royals to join attend the Private Members Club, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The after party took place after the pre-coronation reception, which saw a handful of European royals come together along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, ahead of the main coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.

MORE: Why Queen Camilla missed pre-coronation events - including Buckingham Palace reception

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

Get The Look

READ: Duchess Sophie glows in Erdem at royal dinner at Mayfair eaterie Oswald's

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.