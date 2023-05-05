Queen Letizia amazes in striking midi dress with the most flattering detailing for pre-coronation reception

Queen Letizia never disappoints with her perfectly put-together looks, and the royal looked as stylish as ever as she arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles III's coronation, which will take place on Saturday 6 May.
The Queen of Spain looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham midi dress in a striking parrot green colour, arriving for the royal family's pre-coronation reception alongside her husband King Felipe VI.
The dress featured exaggerated puffed sleeves, with the most flattering gathered ruching at the front.
Queen Letizia teamed the designer dress with a navy clutch bag and a pair of pointed-toe heels to match. The stylish royal is always accessorised to perfection, and the mother-of-two opted for a sparkling bow brooch, a pair of delicate silver and navy drop earrings and a matching bracelet for the royal occasion.
The 50-year-old looked so glamorous as she styled her hair in a bouncy blow-out look, with a soft smokey eye and a touch of nude lip gloss to complete the elegant ensemble.
RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide
Get Queen Letizia's Look
King Felipe matched his wife's accessories with his navy suit, which he teamed with a red and blue patterned tie.
The couple was amongst other European royals arriving at Buckingham Palace for the pre-coronation reception, with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary also among the guests.
MORE: Queen Rania makes a statement in bold runway look at King Charles' pre-coronation reception
The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
READ: 11 coronation sales that are SO royally good they'll have you cheering
A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.