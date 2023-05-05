Queen Letizia amazes in striking midi dress with the most flattering detailing for pre-coronation reception

Queen Letizia never disappoints with her perfectly put-together looks, and the royal looked as stylish as ever as she arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles III's coronation, which will take place on Saturday 6 May.

The Queen of Spain looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham midi dress in a striking parrot green colour, arriving for the royal family's pre-coronation reception alongside her husband King Felipe VI.

© Getty Queen Letizia's bold dress and sparkling jewels stole the show

The dress featured exaggerated puffed sleeves, with the most flattering gathered ruching at the front.

Queen Letizia teamed the designer dress with a navy clutch bag and a pair of pointed-toe heels to match. The stylish royal is always accessorised to perfection, and the mother-of-two opted for a sparkling bow brooch, a pair of delicate silver and navy drop earrings and a matching bracelet for the royal occasion.

The 50-year-old looked so glamorous as she styled her hair in a bouncy blow-out look, with a soft smokey eye and a touch of nude lip gloss to complete the elegant ensemble.

RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

Get Queen Letizia's Look

King Felipe matched his wife's accessories with his navy suit, which he teamed with a red and blue patterned tie.

The couple was amongst other European royals arriving at Buckingham Palace for the pre-coronation reception, with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary also among the guests.

MORE: Queen Rania makes a statement in bold runway look at King Charles' pre-coronation reception

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

READ: 11 coronation sales that are SO royally good they'll have you cheering

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.