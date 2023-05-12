Lady Louise Windsor looks so polished at horse show – and we're obsessed

Just one week after wowing royal fans at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, Lady Louise Windsor put on yet another stylish appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 19-year-old student, who is in her first year of studies at the University of St. Andrews, rose to the occasion in a smart, equine inspired ensemble as she took part in a carriage driving procession while her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh proudly looked on. While the day was no doubt a bittersweet occasion for Lady Louise following her grandfather Prince Philip's passing, the young royal was in high spirits, beaming at the crowds as she made her way around the racecourse.

Lady Louise has been embracing a more sophisticated style of late, and we loved her latest look following her triumphant coronation styling.

The youngster rocked a smart navy blazer with a horse print scarf knotted around her neck. Very chic – and apt for the occasion!

She added a coordinating blue trilby with pheasant feather embellishment and sported soft, natural makeup including a bright pink lip.

Lady Louise Windsor was in her element as she took a break from her studies

Lady Louise opted for some poignant brooches to complete her look, including her precious carriage driving pin.

The jewellery is a nod to her late grandfather Prince Philip, who shared a love of the sport with her.

She was previously spotted at Prince Philip's memorial service wearing her equestrian brooch, again referring to their common passion, as well as at the late Queen’s lying in state.

© Getty Proud parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie watched on

Back in 2019, Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

Lady Louise has made quite an impact over the last week. Her coronation outfit had fans amazed, with the student transforming into a fully-fledged fashionista.

Looking gorgeous in a ladylike white and blue Suzannah London floral dress and a powder blue hat from Jane Taylor millinery, Lady Louise debuted a glamorous wavy blow dry and immaculately applied makeup.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor looked smart in a navy blazer and trilby

Usually clad in hand-me-downs from her mother the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise tends to re-wear Sophie's coats and dresses and even sported a borrowed lacy number for a pre-coronation outing.

But her new look for the main event was all hers, signifying her transition into a bonafide royal fashionista. Instagram and Twitter were awash with praise for Lady Louise's brand new look and on-point styling.

One fan wrote: "This is truly the best she’s ever looked! I love this whole outfit on her. Perfectly done." Another commented: "Love this look. Her best look ever. Finally age-appropriate look. She is shining today," while a third penned: "She looks beautiful and so deserves her new outfit."

