Lady Louise Windsor's surprise makeover leaves royal fans amazed – did you notice?

All eyes may have been on King Charles and Queen Camilla during their historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, but there was one member of the royal family in particular who got social media talking – Lady Louise Windsor.

The 19-year-old daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward looked gorgeous in a ladylike white and blue Suzannah London floral dress and a powder blue hat from Jane Taylor millinery. Looking perfectly poised as she arrived alongside her parents and brother James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise debuted a glamorous wavy blow dry and immaculately applied makeup including a glossy pink lip and rosy blusher. Did you notice her royal makeover?

Usually clad in hand-me-downs from her mother the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise tends to re-wear Sophie's coats and dresses and even sported a borrowed lacy number for a pre-coronation outing.

But her new look for the main event was all hers, signifying her transition into a bonafide royal fashionista. Instagram and Twitter were awash with praise for Lady Louise's brand new look and on-point styling.

One fan wrote: "This is truly the best she’s ever looked! I love this whole outfit on her. Perfectly done." Another commented: "Love this look. Her best look ever. Finally age-appropriate look. She is shining today," while a third penned: "She looks beautiful and so deserves her new outfit."

Lady Louise has blossomed into a veritable royal fashionista

A fourth agreed, writing: "This is the best she ever looked. It's clear this was handpicked for her based on her age and looks instead of taking something from her mom's wardrobe. Feels new but also looks kind of timeless."

We have to agree – she looked amazing! Check out the best photos of Lady Louise at the coronation below…

Lady Louise, who is in her first year of studies at St Andrews University, was just one of the many royal ladies who opted for white ensembles for the coronation.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor made a stylish arrival alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Her mother Duchess Sophie, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla all looked beautiful in pristine white ceremonial robes. But do you know why they opted for the shade?

The wearing of white has been a long-running tradition within the royal family for coronations, and the late Queen Elizabeth II herself wore white for her coronation in 1953.

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told HELLO!: "The Queen and her maids of honour would wear white 'court dresses' to symbolise the purity and divinity of the Monarch - who was, after all, believed to be appointed by God - this is classic colour psychology.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor (pictured in 2022) typically sports hand-me-downs from her mother Duchess Sophie

"Although many guests at the ceremony avoided wearing this colour it is unlikely that they were specifically told to avoid wearing white, we know from various leaks in the build-up to the big day that the invitations specified day dress or national dress, with no reference to specific colours."

The service, watched by millions across the globe, was a defining moment King Charles' reign and in the history of the British monarchy.

Best photos of Lady Louise Windsor at King Charles' coronation

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor wowed in a Suzannah London dress

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor flashed a beaming style as she arrived in style

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor was a vision upon arriving at Westminster Abbey

© Getty Lady Louise's styling was perfection as she joined her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie

