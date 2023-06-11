Princess Kate rocks flippy mini dress to dance with Prince Louis' godfather in unearthed photos

The Princess of Wales was photographed dancing with Guy Pelly at a pre-Wimbledon party

It's very nearly Wimbledon season, which marks one of the Princess of Wales' most fashionable affairs of the year.

Known for her fit-and-flare dresses, colourful courtside ensembles and beautifully tailored summer suits, stylish Princess Catherine has often been joined at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her lookalike sister, Pippa.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best Wimbledon fashion moments

Princess Kate's bold sartorial choices have long reigned supreme amongst a fleet of Wimbledon whites, and one unearthed set of photos proves that Prince William's wife has always been a stylish It-girl.

Rewind to 2006, five years before the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot. A then 24-year-old Kate Middleton was spotted dancing at the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour's pre-Wimbledon party hosted by Sir Richard Branson, at The Roof Gardens.

© Getty Kate Middleton attends the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour's pre-Wimbledon party hosted by Sir Richard Branson on 22 June 2006.

Princess Kate rocked a flippy floral mini skirt for the glamorous occasion, layering her summery attire with a plunging linen jacket fastened with black buttons.

© Getty Kate was seen dancing with nightclub owner Guy Pelly

Rocking the go-to noughties trend, the royal wore pointed-toe kitten heels and styled her chocolate brown tresses in bouncy curls as she twirled on the dance floor with one of Prince William's closest friends.

SEE: Princess Kate is an island goddess in strapless beach dress from unearthed holiday photos

© Getty Kate and Guy took to the dancefloor

Kate's dance partner was Guy Pelly, an entrepreneur and former nightclub owner who went on to become Prince Louis's godfather.

© Getty The royal wore a silk floral skirt and a cropped linen jacket to dance with Prince William's friend

Who is Guy Pelly?

Guy is one of the closest friends in Prince William and Princess Kate's inner circle. A childhood friend of Prince William and Prince Harry, Guy not only helped organise William's bachelor party, but William and Harry went on to be ushers at his own nuptials to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014.

© Getty Guy Pelly is in Prince William's inner circle of close friends

Guy's friendship with the Prince of Wales dates back to 2001 when they met during a fox hunt, and they've been involved in each other's life milestones ever since.

© Getty Guy Pelly is godfather to Prince Louis of Wales

In the past, Guy had a "party animal" reputation, and was often seen enjoying nights out with the Princes in London's Mahiki, Whisky Mist and Tonteria - celebrity hotspots that he opened and managed.

The London aristocrat, whose mother Lady Carolyn Herbert was close friends with the late Princess Diana, has always remained fiercely loyal to the Princes and rarely speaks about them in public.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.