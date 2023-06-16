Duchess Sophie stuns in unconventional evening dress with a twist

On Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the investiture as a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St John by The Duke of Gloucester. For the event, the royal decided to infuse her occasionwear with a hint of drama, leaving us to marvel at her styling skills.

Duchess Sophie wore ‘Evangeline’ Dress in black featuring a sharp charcoal grey accent. The lovely number, which also boasted a high neckline, long sleeves and a fit and flare skirt silhouette, was effortlessly paired with some classic black stilettos.

Despite the modernist twist of the designer dress, Sophie’s look was still in keeping with royal dressing. Dior’s ‘Mise en Dior Pearl Hoop Earrings,’ ensured the Duchess infused her attire with a royal nod, as pearls are the favoured gemstone of the prestigious family.

Royal fans and followers adored Sophie’s gothic look. “What a fantastic dress, really pretty and interesting,” one wrote online, while another said: “Absolutely love this dress on her!” A third agreed, noting: “So happy for Sophie, she deserves this and so much more and the dress is beautiful.”

Earlier that day, the royal officially opened the Royal National Institution of Blind People (RNIB) new London Office – The Grimaldi Building on Pentonville Road in Islington.

The Grimaldi Building has been renovated to with the highest accessibility and neurodiversity standards following careful consultation with blind and partially sighted people; and is one of the first buildings in the UK to achieve the BSI PAS 6493 “Design for the Mind – Neurodiversity and the Built Environment” rating. The move reflects RNIB's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of individuals with sight loss and ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

The Duchess embarked on a guided tour, witnessed the building's exceptional amenities, and participated in a roundtable discussion on sight loss.

For the occasion, she wore Gabriela Hearst’s ‘Marley’ dress featuring a linen material, a shirt-style silhouette and a sleek midi fit. She paired the breezy piece with Sophia Habsburg’s ’Luisa’ Bag in a vibrant orange hue.

Sophie’s outing follows another royal appearance last week. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Royal Ascot Golf Club in Berkshire to cut the ribbon on the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Wood last Saturday, and Duchess Sophie wore a dress we all know and love. The mother-of-two looked radiant in ME+EM’s ‘Flower Silhouette Drawstring Maxi Dress,’ featuring an earth green colour scheme, long sleeves, a drawstring waist and a collarless design. The shirt-style dress was paired with Penelope Chilvers’ ‘High Catalina Cotton Espadrille in Stone.’

If the Duchess’ outfit seems familiar, then you’ve got a great eye for royal fashion. Queen Camilla wore the exact same number last year for Carnival.