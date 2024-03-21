Duchess Sophie brings joy to young patients in the brightest floral tea dress

If joy was an outfit, the Duchess of Edinburgh would easily take the crown for the happiest ensemble.

On Wednesday, Sophie, 59, showed her caring side during an engagement at Leeds Children's Hospital, where she met young patients and nurses of the Paediatric Neurosciences Ward.

Bringing a burst of bright energy to the ward, the wife of Prince Edward bloomed in a stunning tea dress from one of her favourite British designers, Suzannah.

Rendered from pure Italian silk, the Duchess' printed dress was designed in collaboration with a British photographic artist, Joe Horner. "The silhouette itself is based on our classic 1930's Monique silk tea dress block," reveals the designer.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to the Paediatric Neurosciences Ward at Leeds Children's Hospital

"This super flattering signature style is beautifully detailed with shirring, soft gathering and smocked elastication which adds to a perfect effortless fit whilst maintaining the unique charm of its vintage inspiration."

Duchess Sophie's divine dress, which was printed with all-over florals, was paired with pointed-toe lilac heels and delicate floral earrings.

© Getty The Duchess looked radiant in a floral tea dress from Suzannah London

The mother-of-two swept her honey blonde hair into a neat French roll, adding a peachy-toned blush and lashings of mascara to complete her radiant ensemble.

The royal's visit to Leeds Children's Hospital is her first as the Duchess of Edinburgh. The Paediatric Neurosciences Ward is a specialist unit caring for children and young people requiring neurosurgical and neurological care.

Children on this ward might have brain and spine tumours, be treated for epilepsy or fluid on the brain and due to the long-term nature of their conditions, have some of the longest stays in hospital.

© Getty Duchess Sophie met with young patients

"It was an honour to have The Duchess of Edinburgh join us and speak to some of our families. The children on this ward are some of the most unwell in the hospital, many needing a high level of support and rehabilitation due to the conditions they have," said Julie Cooper, Ward Manager.

"Some children here for longer stays and so we have the opportunity to build long-lasting relationships with our children and with their families, and so for them to meet Her Royal Highness was something quite special and uplifting."