Zara Tindall surprises in plunging satin gown and daring emerald hat

The daughter of Princess Anne exuded elegance on the second day of Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall once again reigned supreme in the style stakes as she stepped out for the second day of racing's most fashionable spectacle of the year, Royal Ascot.

The former Olympian, 42, arrived at Ascot racecourse on Wednesday looking fabulous in a dramatic puff-sleeved dress crafted from rich petrol-blue satin. Her flattering gown featured a plunging neckline, A-line skirt and delicate plaited waist belt which she paired with towering heels. Take a look at more of Zara's most memorable raceday fashion moments in the clip below...

The mother-of-three was armed with a statement metallic clutch which perfectly complemented her freshly manicured cream nails. She teased her blonde hair into a neatly pinned faux bob, elevating her flawless complexion with a glowy base and rosy blush.

No Royal Ascot ensemble is complete without an exquisite headpiece, of which the wife of Mike Tindall opted for an opulent tilted fascinator adorned with plumes of emerald ribbon.

© Getty Zara Tindall (left) and her mother, Princess Anne, twinned in blue at Royal Ascot

Zara elevated her race day attire with a set of glittering diamond accessories, including dramatic drop earrings and elegant silver bangles.

© Getty Zara wore a puff-sleeved blue dress and emerald green hat

The royal's beautiful blue moment isn't her first appearance at Ascot this year. On Tuesday, Zara appeared to channel Mary Poppins in a botanical-print linen dress from Aussie brand Leo Lin, pairing her whimsical gown with a charming boater hat laced with a candy pink ribbon.

© Getty Zara looked radiant in a Leo Lin dress on the first day of Royal Ascot 2023

It is not known whether keen equestrian Zara will attend all five days of the illustrious racing event, but royal fans are eagerly anticipating her attendance at Ladies Day on Thursday. The third day of Royal Ascot is when high fashion and millinery masterpieces take centre stage, and is where attendees usually pull out all the stops to see and be seen at the glorious event.

At last year's Ladies Day, Zara turned heads as she arrived in a carriage procession beside her mother, Princess Anne.

© Rex Zara Tindall's outfit at Royal Ascot Ladies Day in 2022 was declared her "best yet" by royal fans

The royal looked ethereal in a feminine tea dress in ivory silk from Laura Green. Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress and her metallic pointed-toe heels.