Zara Tindall stuns in off-the-shoulder dress for rare date night

Even royals have date nights, and when they do, they go all out on the fashion front. Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a rare date night out on Thursday, allowing Zara to dress to the nines for the wholesome affair.

The 42-year-old wore an ebony midi dress by Rebecca Valance, one of her go-to designers, featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette, ruffles galore and a taffeta-like fabric. The voluminous piece, which is called the ‘After Hours One-Shoulder Midi Dress’ made for an elegant yet operatic evening ensemble.

The royal wore her blonde hair slicked back into a smart low bun and opted for a honied beauty blend completed with a dusting of blush, a flutter of mascara and a pale pink lip. In her hand, she clasped Jimmy Choo’s ‘Ellipse Clutch in Champagne Coarse Glitter,’ and she slipped into a pair of black heels from Aquazurra, one of Princess Kate’s most beloved shoewear labels.

© Instagram Zara looked beautiful in a black evening gown by Rebecca Valance

Husband Mike Tindall looked polished beside his wife, sporting a grey suit, layered over a pale blue shirt and a navy tie. He too opted for some classic black footwear, stepping out in patent brogues.

© Getty Zara owns a plethora of stunning gowns

Upon seeing the opulent image of Zara surface online, fans flooded her with praise for her evening soiree style. “Elegant! They are so handsome together,” one wrote, while another said: “Love this look, so stylish, everything works well together.” A third agreed: “Zara looks stunning! Adore her accessories as well!” as did a fourth, who noted: “Gorgeous dress. Love the whole look!

© Getty The royal wore a lace dress to Ascot recently

Zara’s debuted a host of covetable dresses over the course of the past month. The doting mother-of-three looked beautiful as ever for day three of Royal Ascot last week, as she arrived with her husband.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attended Ladies Day

Zara dressed in crisp white for her day watching the racing, wearing a summery lace dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette and a pretty keyhole neckline, and adding a gorgeous floral hat to complete her look. The royal also chose statement pearl earrings and an Aspinal of London 'hat box' bag to complete her look, which features a classic top handle.

As ever, Mike complemented wife Zara by wearing a tailored morning suit with a top hat and a neutral waistcoat. The happy couple were also joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked lovely in a floral dress, and her father Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones.