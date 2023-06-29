Zara Tindall's ultra-glamorous Princess Diana dress and platinum blonde hair was her best look ever

The daughter of Princess Anne was no stranger to a stunning style moments in the 2000s

Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal's daughter, is an accomplished equestrian, former Olympian, and secret noughties style muse (if unearthed photographs of the royal in 2003 are anything to go by, that is).

Rewind to the naming ceremony of P&O Cruises Adonia and Oceana in Southampton in 2003. A then 22-year-old Zara and her mother, Princess Anne, amped up the glamour to officially christen the new additions to P&O's fleet.

© Getty Zara Tindall headed to Southampton to laucny Cruise Ships Adonia and Oceana at Ceremony in Southampton.

Looking effortlessly glamorous, Zara, née Phillips, was dressed to the nines in a floor-length black maxi dress complete with elevated bell-sleeves, a boater neckline and silhouette-enhancing fit.

She slipped into strappy silver heels and accessorized with a tiny leather clutch, adding a set of delicate diamonds for a royally-chic finish.

© Getty Zara, then 22, turned heads on the red carpet in a fitted dress and billowing silk scarf

The young royal incorporated an ivory silk neck scarf into her evening attire that looped around her neck and billowed out behind her as she walked, channelling the late Princess Diana's iconic Cinderella moment from the Cannes film festival in 1987.

It was Zara's hair that proved truly elegant, casually swept into a side part and styled into a sleek platinum-blonde bob.

© Getty Zara swept her hair into a sleek, straightened style

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter opted for a natural makeup glow, highlighting her blushed complexion with a golden bronzer, a fluttering of mascara and clear lip gloss.

It turns out 2003 wasn't just a year for sartorial perfection in Zara's books; it was shortly after her glamorous appearance in Southampton that she met her future husband, Mike Tindall.

Zara and Mike met at Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, shortly after Mike had been dropped from the England matchday squad for "unacceptable" drunken conduct.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall seen on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

"She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends, Clive [Woodward, the coach] had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren't playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey," Mike revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, 'she wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along'."

The twenty-something sweethearts went on to tie the knot in 2011, and have welcomed three children together since.

Zara and Mike got married in Edinburgh in 2011

