Princess Anne dazzles in sentimental brooch transformed from glittering wedding tiara

The Princess Royal opted for a special family heirloom to attend day two of Royal Ascot

Princess Anne attended day two of Royal Ascot in style on Wednesday, choosing a sentimental family heirloom to decorate her elegant ensemble.

The Princess Royal, 72, looked smart in a blue dress with a round collar and button detailing, layering a tailored white jacket over the top. She accessorised with a coordinating blue felt hat with a pretty ribbon as well as her go-to pearl drop earrings and triple-strand pearl necklace. But did you notice her statement brooch?

The dazzling jewel pinned to the lapel of her jacket was crafted out of diamonds surrounding a spectacular aquamarine stone, forming the shape of a crown.

British Royal Jewels delved into the history of the beautiful piece, revealing that Princess Anne had the brooch made from a tiara gifted to the royal on her 1973 wedding day by the Queen Mother.

© Getty Princess Anne sported a sentimental family heirloom for day two of Royal Ascot 2023

The hardworking royal had the Aquamarine Pine Flower tiara altered, removing the central element to create a brooch.

The Aquamarine Pine Flower headpiece gets its name thanks to its pinecone motifs – a symbol of fertility. Made by Cartier, the Princess Royal still wears the Queen Mother’s tiara to this day for evening receptions.

© Getty The Princess Royal's brooch was made from the centrepiece of the Aquamarine Pine Flower tiara

Maxwell Stone, Leading Diamond Expert, commented: "Created by Cartier, the tiara is known as the Aquamarine Pineflower tiara - possessing the French jewellery brands 1930s aesthetic, it features pinecone motifs

"It's thought that King George VI commissioned it as a present for his wife, Queen Elizabeth, in around 1938 - when the royal couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The 73-year-old royal attended alongside husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

"Princess Anne had the central aquamarine and diamond element of the tiara removed and remodelled into a brooch - presumably so she could wear it more regularly. She notably wore the brooch to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in June 2014. I'd estimate the beautiful brooch to be worth $150,000."

The royal also sported her badge from the Jockey Club, of which she is a member.

Princess Anne has been putting in appearances at Royal Ascot all week. On Tuesday, she sported a teal ensemble complete with a dramatic hat and high-necked coat and matching dress.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne wearing the Queen Mother's Aquamarine Pine Flower tiara

The late Queen Elizabeth’s daughter has always pushed the boundaries with her style, and we love looking back at some of her most iconic looks.

Memorably in 1969, 18-year-old Anne took part in her first public engagement representing the Crown.

While visiting troops in Germany she rocked an ivory coatdress and matching mini skirt, accessorising with buckled mules, black gloves, a leather handbag and a cherry-red hat.