The Princess Royal slipped over in 2007 but the clip has resurfaced online

Princess Anne, 72, is well known for her stoic nature and demure demeanour and when she took a tumble in 2007, The Princess Royal stayed true to her matter-of-fact approach.

The archived clip has recently resurfaced on TikTok, with royal fans obsessed with her quick response to her mishap. Some fans have branded her an "independent woman" while others have concluded that her clipped reply is "rude".

That's because Anne turns to the man who helped her up and says: "I can get up better on my own thank you!"

When @the.royal.watcher shared the clip on TikTok, it blew up, leaving fans divided in their opinions. "Words from the mouth of an independent woman," penned one, and another added: "This is very on character for Anne."

One remarked: "He was acting as a gentleman. But she is independent and was embarrassed," but someone else added: "Gosh he was only trying to help, not nice, thank you was enough."

"They're not supposed to be touched," one of the followers pointed out, referring to royal protocol, where you only touch a royal if they initiate it first, for a handshake, for example.

© Getty The royal is known for her hardy nature

Have you noticed that Princess Anne normally doesn't shake hands with members of the public? Speaking in an ITV documentary Queen of the World, which aired in 2018, the late monarch's daughter explained how the rules have changed. "I mean we never shook hands," she said. "The theory was that you couldn't shake hands with everybody, so don't start. So I kind of stick with that, but I notice others don't."

© Photo: Getty Images The late Queen's daughter doesn't approve of shaking hands with the public

The late Queen Elizabeth II did shake hands but preferred to wear gloves for sanitary reasons, whereas modern royals like Princess Kate and Prince William tend to go straight in for a firm handshake.

© Photo: Getty Images The late queen often wore gloves

We've been bust trawling the archives for the best retro pictures of the Princess Royal, and you won't be disappointed.

See the iconic royal sporting longer hair at a Wimbledon appearance in 1967. The royal's tresses appeared to be tucked into her dress creating a faux bob look, and she looked relaxed as she laughed away courtside.

© Fairfax Media Archives Anne in a mini dress in the 70s

We now know Anne with her signature beehive style, one that she's been rocking for over 40 years!

King Charles' sister has also worn a variety of fashion styles over the years, and while now you'll see her in smart coats and elegant pencil skirts, she was partial to a mini dress in her youth.

In one throwback photo, taken weeks before her 19th birthday, Anne was every inch the royal It-girl in a mini dress which featured long billowing sleeves and was adorned with small polka dots and a square pattern. Legendary!