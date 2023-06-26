Princess Beatrice's chic denim mini skirt made a splash at Glastonbury

Princess Beatrice has enjoyed a fun weekend with husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi and their friends at Glastonbury festival – and we got a further glimpse at her summer style in pictures that emerged from the event.

Dressing down in the hot weather, Beatrice kept cool in a black denim mini skirt and top, teamed with her Adidas trainers and a crossbody bag.

The royal's casual skirt features a chic button-up detail, while she appeared to be wearing the Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers – with the signature black triple stripe.

© Edd Dracott - PA Images Princess Beatrice was spotted at Glastonbury festival with husband Edoardo and friends

Beatrice's handbag of choice for the festival was her Rebecca Minkoff 'Mini M.A.C.' crossbody bag, which she also wore to attend Glastonbury in 2022.

It's clear that the Princess loves Glastonbury like many other royals – Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and King Charles have all been pictured at the music event in the past. At 2023's festival, Princess Olympia of Greece was also spotted.

Princess Beatrice also attended Glastonbury in 2022

Princess Beatrice certainly has a signature Glasto style, choosing to go cool and comfortable in mini dresses and trainers. In 2022, she was seen rocking both a Zimmermann military dress and a denim dress from River Island, both teamed with white sneakers.

The royal has had a number of chic style moments recently, including a gorgeous outing at Royal Ascot alongside the Princess of Wales – wearing a beautiful lace Monique L'Huillier dress. She accented her outfit with an Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, JBH Millinery hat and nude Gianvito Rossi satin pumps.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice arrived at Ascot together

Royal fashion fans were thrilled to see Beatrice and Edo arrive with Prince William and Princess Kate, as the foursome arrived in a carriage together - with Catherine looking elegant in a red Alexander McQueen outfit for the racing event.

One fan wrote of Beatrice's look on Instagram: "She’s been hitting it outta the ball park in her fashion styling! Kudos! She and her sister need to be appointed as working royals!! Perhaps William might in his time?"

© Getty Beatrice wore a Monique L'Huillier dress for her final appearance at Royal Ascot

Another added: "Beatrice is the style star of Royal Ascot! The dress and accessories are perfect. Her hair, jewellery and makeup are absolutely gorgeous!"

Beatrice's style choices have caught the eye of many in recent years. The royal has added a number of fashion-forward pieces to her wardrobe, favouring designers such as The Vampire's Wife, Self-Portrait and Beulah London.

Beatrice looked incredible in a Needle & Thread dress at the Jordanian royal wedding

She also made a stunning appearance at the Jordanian royal wedding earlier in June, seeing Crown Prince Hussein marry Princess Rajwa in a beautiful embellished Needle & Thread gown.

Later, she wowed by making an appearance in her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's famous York Tiara, which hadn't been seen since the 1990s.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara for the royal reception

It perfectly finished off her formal evening look for the royal wedding reception, for which she wore a beautiful Reem Acra gown, diamond drop earrings and golden accessories.

After their surprise trip to Jordan, Beatrice's husband Edoardo shared a sweet photograph of the newly married royal couple on Instagram, writing: "Heartfelt congratulations to the Crown Prince of Jordan and Princess Rajwa on their wedding day. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."